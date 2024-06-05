NHL Rumors: Oilers, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Stars

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers should have Evander Kane for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Meanwhile, New York Ranger’s goaltender Igor Shesterkin comments on rumors he might be looking to make $12.5 million or more per season. Is Mitch Marner planning on playing out the 2024-25 NHL season before making any decisions on his future? Can the Vancouver Canucks still trade for Martin Necas if Elias Pettersson isn’t part of the trade talks? Finally, Joe Pavelski has unofficially announced that he intends to retire from the NHL.

Evander Kane Likely to Play Game 1

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said at a media avail on Tuesday that he expects winger Evander Kane to be ready to start the Stanley Cup Final. Kane was injured in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final and played just 4:39. He’s also been playing through a sports hernia.

It doesn’t sound like it will be a long-term think and Knoblauch said he is under the impression Kane will skate Friday and play Saturday.

Will Shesterkin Sign Long-Term With the Rangers?

Igor Shesterkin was asked if he is thinking about a long-term contract with the Rangers: “I’m sorry, I don’t speak English.” There is a lot of chatter about what kind of contract Shesterkin will be looking for after he completes his final season under contract with the team. Many are speculating that if he wants to stay, he’ll be looking at the highest-paid AAV in the NHL for goaltenders.

He is committed to next season and said he looks forward to being back and playing in front of what he called the best fans in the league.

Marner Likely to Play Out 2024-25 Season With Maple Leafs

Despite rumors of limited extension talks and the Toronto Maple Leafs being open to exploring a trade, Marner’s agent, Darren Ferris, confirmed there are no ongoing discussions with Toronto about a new deal or waiving his no-move clause to facilitate a deal. In fact, Marner reportedly wishes to start the season with the Leafs and evaluate his future based on the team’s performance in 2024-25.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic writes:

The focus for Marner, who has a full no-move clause, is on honoring the remaining year of his contract and seeing where things go from there. That also means I don’t think there’s an appetite to talk extension come July 1. The preference from the Marner camp is to start the season and see how things go. Perhaps there are talks on an extension eventually, but I don’t believe there’s a strong desire to get into them this summer. source – ‘Rumblings on the Oilers, Panthers, Mitch Marner, Jake Guentzel and more from the NHL combine’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 06/03/2024

Canucks Trading for Necas Just Got a Lot More Difficult

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed the Vancouver Canucks are still interested in trading for Martin Necas of the Carolina Hurricanes, but a trade is more difficult now that Elias Pettersson isn’t part of the trade talks.

Friedman was a guest on the Donnie & Dhali Show and said the preferred option is that both Necas and the Hurricanes move on and the Canucks are interested in acquiring the forward. However, Elias Pettersson was a part of the previous trade discussions and now, after signing a long-term deal with Vancouver, isn’t. Friedman noted, “The ask is big. I don’t think that [Filip] Hronek is going to do this, they’re going to ask for some of your top prospects too, or one of your top prospects.”

Pavelski to Retire From the NHL

Dallas Stars’ forward Joe Pavelski did not officially announce his retirement on Tuesday, but in an emotional scrum with the media, he did say that the 2023-24 season was “probably” his last. While speaking about his time in the NHL and what’s next, Pavelski said “This is it for me.”

He noted it is not official official, but said it was known for a long time he was probably going to hang up his skates after the season. He noted, “Plan is not to play next season.” Pavelski struggled in the playoffs with only one goal, but had a solid regular season. He is a pending UFA and while the Stars would likely welcome him back at a lower salary, it sounds like the veteran forward is ready to move on.

