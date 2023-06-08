NHL Rumors: Jets, Senators, Flames, Oilers, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Pierre-Luc Dubois has informed the Winnipeg Jets it’s time they seek a trade to send him elsewhere. Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat’s camp has supplied a list of teams to the Ottawa Senators with his preferred trade destinations. Who are the latest names connected to the Calgary Flames coaching job? Are the Edmonton Oilers actually interested in Carter Hart? If not the Oilers, what teams will be looking at the netminder?

Dubois Wants out of Winnipeg

It’s unsurprising to learn that Dubois, the skilled forward for the Winnipeg Jets, has formally requested a trade and unequivocally expressed his intention not to renew his contract with the team in the upcoming off-season. According to reports, Dubois’ agent, Pat Brisson, has notified the Jets that his client has no inclination to sign any contract extension, including a one-year bridge deal, and instead wishes to explore the possibility of being traded to another team.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As per a report by Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the Jets’ general manager, Kevin Cheveldayoff is considering his options and may explore trading Dubois either during this off-season or at the trade deadline of the upcoming season. Brisson has offered to work with the Jets to seek a trade and talk is that Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes has already contacted the Jets to convey his interest in Dubois.

The Canadiens are exercising caution when it comes to relinquishing valuable assets in a trade. This hesitation stems from the fact that Dubois could potentially become an unrestricted free agent within a year, enabling any team to sign him without having to give up any assets. The knowledge that Dubois is inclined to sign with the Canadiens reduces the likelihood of them offering an exorbitant price to acquire him.

DeBrincat Looking to Leave the Senators

LeBrun noted during the latest TSN Insider Trading: “Alex DeBrincat as his camp led by agent Jeff Jackson has submitted the list of preferred destinations, teams his client would be interested in joining.” Craig Button of TSN said any deal is going to be about the Senators trying to acquire something meaningful for their team, especially since they gave up a seventh-overall pick to land him in a trade.

LeBrun notes about the list: “The reason that’s significant is that if general manager Pierre Dorion does trade DeBrincat, he would want him to be signed through this trade so he could get maximum value back in return.”

Flames Coaching Candidates

Darren Dreger notes there are still questions about who is going to become the next head coach of the Calgary Flames. He notes, “They’ve interviewed [former Vancouver Canucks coach] Travis Green. There’s also [former Washington Capitals coach] Todd Reirden who’s an experienced man who is definitely in the mix. There are internal guys like Ryan Huska and Mitch Love and a couple of lesser experienced individuals in Alex Tanguay and Marc Savard.”

Oilers Not Looking at Carter Hart

While rumors of a potential trade exploded, suggesting the Oilers might look at Carter Hart, according to Tom Gazzola of TSN, he was told by someone in the Oilers Hockey Operations department, “Won’t be here, lol.” Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff also said there is no indication or sign suggesting that the Oilers are actively seeking a goalie. Holland is fully committed to the team’s current goaltending roster due to existing contractual obligations.

Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers are sticking with the tandem of Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner. Holland expects Campbell to bounce back strongly in his second year with the team, and Skinner has already showcased his potential to evolve into a dependable starting goalie, all while maintaining an affordable contract.

Since the Oilers are out on Hart, who is in? Elliotte Friedman suggested on the most recent 32 Thoughts Podcast, that Hart to the Buffalo Sabres or San Jose Sharks makes more sense. Additionally, during the Jeff Marek Show, it was wondered if Montreal might need to address their long-term goaltending plan.