NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Oilers, Flames, Maple Leafs, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks are about to name their new general manager. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers may make some changes due to injuries. The Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leas might be competing for the same defenseman and the New York Rangers are more and more likely to trade Alexandar Georgiev.

Blackhawks Going with Davidson as GM

According to a few sources, including Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Chicago Blackhawks will name Kyle Davidson the team’s 10th General Manager on Tuesday. Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times said of the hiring, “Kyle Davidson may technically be an “internal” hiring as Blackhawks’ permanent GM (per reports). But based on everything I’ve learned, seen, and heard so far, Davidson is a bold thinker full of fresh ideas and an eagerness for change.” He adds, “He’s nothing like Stan Bowman.”

An executive who has been with the organization since 2010, that Davidson has not only made it through the tough times in Chicago but is seen as someone who can usher the franchise through their next phase is a big deal. He’s got a few first steps to tackle, which include the NHL Trade Deadline moves the club will make and talking to long-time icons like Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.

Kane his this season and next on his current deal and he will be a massive part of whatever Davidson is planning moving forward.

Oilers Injury Updates

As per Jason Gregor, the Oilers have good news and bad news when it comes to injuries. Defenseman Duncan Keith could be back in the lineup Tuesday versus the Philadelphia Flyers. Unfortunately, forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are likely still out.

Duncan Keith, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Yamamoto’s injury shouldn’t be a long one, but Nugent-Hopkins suffered a shoulder injury and will be out all of this week, maybe the next two weeks. His exact timeline to return is unknown. With Keith back, the Oilers might move Philip Broberg back to the AHL and they could think about running with a different format. Edmonton has been quick to use 11 forwards and seven defensemen, but many assumed this was because Keith was out and head coach Jay Woodcroft wanted to spread the minutes out from his inexperienced defensemen.

Flames and Maple Leafs Competing for Same Defenseman?

Chris Johnston noted during a recent TSN segment that the Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs might be competing in the market for the same blueliner ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. He said in a perfect world the Flames want someone who can play on the left side and the Maple Leafs want someone who can play on the right side, but “that doesn’t mean these needs won’t intersect.”

Ben Chiarot, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Johnston notes that Calgary did have discussions on Ben Chiarot when they made the trade for Tyler Toffoli and the Leafs did kick tires on Chiarot as well. He mentioned there are other names at the top end of the list of available defensemen that the two teams might be competing for.

As for Jakob Chychrun, it doesn’t sound like either of those teams is in on him and that no one has stepped up to pay the Arizona Coyotes’ asking price, even if there are some teams — like the Los Angeles Kings and Boston Bruins — who are watching the situation closely.

Rangers’ Georgiev Rising Up the Trade Bait List

Johnston also noted that goaltender Alexandar Georgiev is rising up the TSN trade bait board. He says he’s tied to Marc-Andre Fleury in that Fleury is a lot more expensive and teams that can’t afford Fleury might look at Georgiev. There’s also the matter of Georgiev being an RFA, so teams that are interested will have some control with the player not being a pure rental.

Johnston also notes that the Rangers will have trouble keeping Georgiev beyond this season so it only makes sense to try and move him, especially while Igor Shesterkin is playing so well and in the Hart Trophy conversation.