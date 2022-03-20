NHL Rumors: Canucks, Wild, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, with just two days left until Monday’s NHL Trade Deadline passes, there’s a lot to talk about with a number of teams. Some quick hits on multiple franchises will cover the Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Canucks Might be Ready To Sell on Monday

Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek says if the Canucks aren’t in a better spot come Monday, (they lost to Calgary on Saturday evening) they’re open for business as a trade deadline seller. Marek called the back-to-back games against the Flames the do-or-die moment for the organization and Jim Rutherford and GM Patrick Allvin would make their decision Monday morning.

Marek did not get the sense J.T. Miller would be available, but a number of other names would be.

Wild Having Talks With Blackhawks About Fleury

Elliotte Friedman tweeted on Saturday, “Not sure where this will go, but hearing CHI & MIN have had conversations about Marc-Andre Fleury. Something to keep an eye on.” Michael Russo of The Athletic also had a report on the situation and noted this wouldn’t be the first time the Wild showed a desire to bring Fleury in.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He explained:

While a trade couldn’t be consummated at the time, it’s believed Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, was willing to waive his no-trade clause to come to Minnesota then and is willing to do so now. The Blackhawks reportedly want a first-round pick for Fleury, but Guerin has been vocal about not wanting to trade his 2022 first-rounder. A second would likely be something he’d part with. source – ‘Wild looking at trade for Blackhawks’ Marc-Andre Fleury, per sources, but will Cam Talbot’s surge change their minds?’ – Michael Russo – The Athletic – 03/19/2022

Rangers Making Lafreniere Available in Right Trade

As per David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the New York Rangers have made forward Alexis Lafreniere available if a team is willing to come forward with a huge offer that includes a top-flight talent who has term left on his deal and a reasonable cap hit. This player needs to be young and able to fit into their long-term salary cap strategy as big-name talents come up for contract extensions.

The Rangers are rumored to be in on a few names but they aren’t looking bing into the rental market, as per a few sources.

Bruins Close to Extension With Lindholm

After trading for defenseman Hampus Lindholm, there are reports coming out of Boston that the Bruins are close to signing a long-term extension with the blueliner. The rumored deal is for eight years at $6.5 million per season.

Expect Hampus Lindholm's eight-year extension with the #bruins to come in with an AAV around $6.5M. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 20, 2022

Clearly, the Bruins were prepared to do what the Anaheim Ducks were not; give Lindholm term that would keep him on the roster until his mid-thirties.

Patrick Kane Won’t Be Traded

There was some chatter after the Brandon Hagel trade that some of the veterans on the Blackhawks roster weren’t sure what their futures would be within the organization. Jonathan Toews was vocal saying it’s clear that this rebuild is going to be a long one and that if Chicago wasn’t going to hang onto Hagel, anyone is fair game.

When Patrick Kane was asked, reports are he told members of the team he’s not ready to be moved yet and his agent has said he’s been told Kane will not be traded before Monday’s deadline. Per Elliotte Friedman, Kane’s agent Pat Brisson has confirmed Kane isn’t moving and also said Toews and Seth Jones are staying put.

Maple Leafs Targeting Giordano, Braun the Backup

Friedman and Marek both reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs have made Mark Giordano their primary target but the Maple Leafs have restated to teams, including Seattle that they are not willing to move a first-round pick for a rental. Friedman noted the backup if a Giordano trade falls through is Justin Braun from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Justin Braun, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Marek added that Braun is Plan B and Dubas wants a right-shot defenseman with a lower cap hit as a rental. The price shouldn’t be nearly as high.

Friedman added that Travis Dermott will likely be moved regardless of what happens with other players.

Giroux Chose Florida Panthers

Frank Seravalli is reporting that Claude Giroux chose the Florida Panthers and while some reports suggest the Colorado Avalanche and Bruins made bigger offers, the Flyers never spoke with the other teams because it was going to be Florida all along.