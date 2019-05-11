In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there are updates out of Nashville with a few particular Predators players, there are updates on the Buffalo Sabres coaching search, a free agent staying in Washington and updates on the LA Kings.

Pekka Rinne Ready to Leave Nashville?

Is it possible, if Nashville doesn’t win the NHL’s big prize, he’ll move on? From comments the Predators’ goaltender recently made, there are some speculating that might be the case.

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The quote is nearly two weeks old at this point, and perhaps there’s been more revealed since the words were said, but Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean quoted Rinne:

“I’m healthy. I don’t want to put any numbers, but at the beginning of the season, I signed two more years. In my head, that gives me a two-year window to win. I don’t look past that.” source – ‘Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, 36, says he has two years left to win a Cup’ – Paul Skrbina – The Tennessean – 04/30/2019

When Rinne repeated the sentiment in a later media scrum, it was believed he was going to pass the torch to Juuse Saros, and either retire or look for other options.

Still with Nashville, Roman Josi acknowledges change is coming with the team but wants to be part of the Nashville roster. He’s speculated to be holding out for the best deal and well aware of what fellow defenders P.K. Subban and Ryan Ellis are making or about to make.

Josi’s future numbers, could be another of the many reasons Subban’s name stays in trade rumors. Kyle Turris is a name that is still out there in trade rumors as well.

Sabres Coaching Updates

John Shannon is reporting Todd Richards won’t be interviewing with the Buffalo Sabres for their head coaching position and he keeps hearing the front runners for the Sabres coaching position are Jacques Martin and Dave Tippett.

Walker Open to Staying with Capitals

He didn’t get much NHL action but Washington Capitals winger Nathan Walker has no issues re-signing with the Caps this offseason if they’d like him back. According to NBC Sports Washington’s J.J. Regan, Walker is eligible for Group VI free agency, but would rather just stay put.

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

He posted a career high in points per game with AHL Hershey and the Capitals will need several players at or near the league minimum salary for next season. It makes Walker a good fit.

Updates on the LA Kings

Lisa Dillman of The Athletic provided updates on some of the speculation of Los Angeles, including trade talk on Jonathan Quick.

Jonathan Quick (Photo By: Andy Martin Jr)

Dillman explained:

Making effective trades is all about maximizing asset value. Unlike a year ago, Quick is more like a tech stock in 2008. His value has plunged. He had another year checkered by injuries and when he did play, before and after the injuries, he wasn’t very good. If you are a team seeking a goaltending, and you see Quick at age 33 with that kind of term, coming off the year he had, would you make that trade? source – ‘Kings Mailbag: Will Jonathan Quick be traded? Will Dion Phaneuf be bought out?’ – Lisa Dillman – The Athletic – 05/03/2019

She suggests instead that the Kings will wait to see if he can bounce back and improve his stock next year.

She also mentions that the Kings could consider buying out defenseman Dion Phaneuf that they won’t be big players on free agents like Kevin Hayes and/or Matt Duchene and that Adrian Kempe could start the season as the Kings second line center.

With Jeff Carter unlikely to be traded, he could start the season in their bottom-six.

