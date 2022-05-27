NHL Rumors: Flames, Flyers, Canadiens, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what’s next for the Calgary Flames, who lost in five games to the Edmonton Oilers and are now out of the playoffs following their best regular season as a franchise.

Meanwhile, if Johnny Gaudreau tests free agency, will the Philadelphia Flyers make a big play? One scribe believes the Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks should talk trade and what is the plan for Alex Chiasson and the Vancouver Canucks?

What’s Next For Flames?

According to ESPN.com’s Greg Wyshynski, the Calgary Flames’ offseason will center around one big decision: what happens with Johnny Gaudreau. It was a career year for Gaudreau who had 115 points but it also happened to be an unrestricted free agency year. The 28-year-old will potentially hit the market and will be looking for huge money, which the Flames might have trouble giving him based upon the fact they’ll need to allocate funds to Matthew Tkachuk’s and Andre Mangiapane’s next deal.

Wyshynski notes that if the Flames are going to move pieces from the roster, it will likely be on defense. General manager Brad Treliving could move center Sean Monahan, who has a year remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $6.375 million. It’s not clear if he could trade the forward, however. And, if he can’t be bought out because he underwent surgery several weeks ago, that could pose an issue for the Flames.

Now that the series is over, Flames’ defenseman Chris Tanev is expected to undergo surgery, according to Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK TV. Tanev was dealing with a torn labrum, a separated shoulder, and a sprained neck.

Will Flyers Chase Gaudreau?

The Philadelphia Flyers have long been linked to Gaudreau and if he hits the open market, many believe that team will make a big to push to try and woo him out of Calgary. Because Gaudreau is expected to make between $9 and $10 million on a new deal, the Flyers would also have to move some money around to fit him in. According to Capfriendly.com, the Flyers have just $5.1 million in cap space, and that’s with four or five more roster spots left to fill.

In the past, Gaudreau has said he would like to play for his hometown team at some point in his career.

Could Canadiens Show Interest In Dach?

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now writes that the Montreal Canadiens should and might reach out to the Chicago Blackhawks about forward Kirby Dach. While the Canadiens will be drafting center Shane Wright at No. 1 at this year’s draft, they could stand to be deeper down the middle with Nick Suzuki being their top guy and speculation the Canadiens might be open to trading Christian Dvorak and his $4.4 million cap hit. Murphy writes that the Canadiens could use the size and skill of Dach.

There was talk earlier this week that maybe the Boston Bruins and Blackhawks could swing a deal that would see Jake DeBrusk and/or Brandon Carlo go to the Blackhawks for Dach. The Canadiens don’t have that kind of package they could put together, but they do have an extra first-round pick. Murphy suggests something like the 29th pick, a top prospect and a roster player like Mike Hoffman, Josh Anderson, or Jeff Petry for Dach.

Chiasson Could Be Headed to Switzerland

Rick Dhaliwal reports that Canucks’ forward Alex Chiasson might be headed to Switzerland to play with HC Lugano — the same team that apparently already has a deal worked out with Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen. Chiasson is a pending UFA and worked his way onto a number of NHL clubs over the past few seasons through the use of PTOs.

Canucks President Jim Rutherford said of any possible extension with Chiasson: “We will not make a decision on him until after free agency.” If Chiasson has been told this by the Canucks, it would make sense to assume the forward has made other arrangements.

Dhaliwal also quotes Chiasson’s agent Pat Morris who says his client has no intention to sign in Switzerland. His 1st intention is to resign with VAN if there is reciprocal interest…or failing that continue his career with another NHL team at the appropriate free agency period. VAN is his 1st choice.”