NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Capitals, Maple Leafs, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Columbus Blue Jackets might be one of the teams looking at Bo Horvat. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals are a team that some are seeing as potentially active on the trade market. Finally, are the Toronto Maple Leafs looking at Tyler Myers of the Vancouver Canucks? Is this a good idea if they are?

Blue Jackets Being Linked to Bo Horvat

According to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the Columbus Blue Jackets might be a team that is looking at Bo Horvat of the Vancouver Canucks, assuming the Canucks ultimately decide to trade the forward and pending UFA. Friedman says the Jackets could really use a center and there are a number of people wondering why the Canucks don’t seem to be on the same page with their star center.

Bo Horvat, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Friedman started the conversation about coaching in Vancouver on his 32 Thoughts podcast, then turned to the players. It was at that time he discussed what was going on with Horvat and noted, “I heard some rumors about Columbus, that makes a lot of sense, Columbus could really use a centre”. Frank Seravalli has also linked Horvat to the Blue Jackets and notes, “it’s an intriguing landing spot for someone like Bo Horvat. Smoke there but I haven’t been able to confirm.”

Keep in mind, any deal with Columbus likely includes the Blue Jackets talking to Horvat about an extension first. Friedman explains:

“There are some teams he makes sense as a rental and other teams where he doesn’t make sense as a rental, and they’re definitely one of them.” In other words, if the Blue Jackets seriously look at this kind of deal, they want Horvat on a new deal and with the team long-term. Otherwise, it’s not worth pursuing. Friedman asked, “Is he going to be willing to do that?”

Could McMichael Be Traded Out of Washington?

Sammi Silber of WSH Hockey Now writes that forward Connor McMichael has been a healthy scratch this season after putting up 18 points in 68 games last season. He has no points and only one shot in five games. There are whispers that the 21-year-old forward might be someone the Capitals consider trading.

The belief is that he might have some value around the NHL despite his lack of production. As a former first-round pick, a team might see him as a project that needs a new environment to flourish. Meanwhile, the Capitals need some scoring help.

The Capitals will be an intriguing team to watch as Jeff Marek noted during the recent 32 Thoughts Podcast that they are a team that will not be rebuilding and they will certainly be going all-in as long as Alex Ovechkin is on the roster and chasing the goal-scoring record. Marek even threw the idea out there that they could be one of the team’s intrigued by the idea of an Erik Karlsson trade.

Could Maple Leafs Be Kicking Tires on Myers?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are believed to be among the teams kicking tires on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers. According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun:

There’s also been talk the Vancouver Canucks are willing to move defenceman Tyler Myers and the Leafs have been among the teams kicking tires there. source – ‘GARRIOCH: Erik Karlsson will return to his home in Ottawa, but not the Senators’ lineup’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 11/17/2022

Tyler Myers, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Myers has an annual average salary of $6 million for the next two seasons. He’s paid a lot less in base salary, but that’s not an issue for the Leafs this season due to the loss of Jake Muzzin. In fact, that he’s paid $5 million of it in year two is a bonus for the Leafs because he’s easier to trade to a team if Toronto doesn’t envision him as more than a rental.

He’s not a defensive defenseman and a good portion of Leafs Nation will hate this idea, but he’s a big body and has a booming shot as a righty. He has a modified 10-team, no-trade clause that kicks in on July 1. The Canucks would likely retain salary to make this move and there wouldn’t be much going back to Vancouver.