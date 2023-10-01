NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flames, Red Wings, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs got bad news when it comes to defenseman Conor Timmins. How long will he be out? Meanwhile, what’s the latest on extension talk surrounding Elias Lindholm? Are the Detroit Red Wings looking at Patrick Kane? Finally, how far apart at the Ottawa Senators and Shane Pinto in their attempts to get a deal done?

Timmins Will Miss Time for the Maple Leafs

During the Toronto Maple Leafs’ preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens, defender Conor Timmins suffered a lower-body injury, as reported by Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun. The extent of Timmins’ injury will be determined after MRI testing. However, Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has confirmed that Timmins will be sidelined for a while, stating, “[Timmins] is going to miss some time; he is going to be out for a bit.”

Conor Timmins, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Timmins was having an incredible pre-season for the Maple Leafs. To say the timing of this, especially with John Klingberg having a potential injury issue isn’t ideal.

Huberdeau’s Contract a Stumbling Block for Lindholm and Flames?

As is being reported by multiple outlets, the Flames have engaged in discussions with Elias Lindholm, expressing their eagerness to secure a deal. He is also keen to get something done. However, Elliotte Friedman suggests there might be a small issue when it comes to the AAV of the contract, making it creep into the $8.75 to $9 million range or higher.

Friedman acknowledged that the team nor the agents have confirmed this, but there is speculation that the figure could be higher due to Jonathan Huberdeau earning $10.5 million. This situation poses a challenge for the organization. When a new player, especially one with a significant contract, enters the scene, it raises questions about how to handle existing players who have been with the team for a considerable period. The Flames find themselves in a delicate balancing act, trying to figure out the right numbers.

Teams Keeping an Eye on Patrick Kane

Pierre McGuire, a Hockey Insider who recently appeared on Montreal’s TSN 690, shared on Thursday that the Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, and Toronto Maple Leafs are closely monitoring the Patrick Kane Sweepstakes. McGuire emphasized Kane’s potential impact, stating that he would be a valuable addition to any team as long as he remains healthy.

Latest News & Highlight

He highlighted Kane’s influence on players like Alex DeBrincat during his time in Chicago. With DeBrincat now in Detroit alongside talents like Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, David Perron, and J.T. Compher, who recently joined from Colorado, adding Kane to Detroit’s developing offensive lineup could significantly enhance their gameplay.

To be fair, the Red Wings have been linked to Kane before, but there’s been no indication from that organization that they’ve even considered the former Blackhawk forward as an option.

Savoie Hurt Badly in Pre-Season Game

Speaking of the Blackhawks, in the team’s recent preseason match against the Minnesota Wild, prospect Samuel Savoie endured a severe injury. Following an unsuccessful attempt to hit Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski, Savoie collided with the boards in an awkward manner, leading to his evacuation from the ice on a stretcher. The Blackhawks revealed that Savoie is currently in Minnesota receiving additional medical treatment. It has been confirmed that he sustained a lower-body injury during the incident.

Senators and Pinto Gap Getting Bigger

Tensions have apparently escalated due to a growing disparity in contract talks between the Ottawa Senators and restricted free agent Shane Pinto. A recent update from Elliotte Friedman indicated that Pinto was dissatisfied with the Senators’ offer of $1 million for a one-year deal. The team, constrained by salary cap limitations, is struggling to meet Pinto’s salary desires, which are reportedly around $2.5 million.