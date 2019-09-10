NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flyers, Canadiens, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, TSN’s Darren Dreger has some information on Mitch Marner heading overseas and possibly with another NHL’er, the Philadelphia Flyers might be closer to signing one of their RFA’s thanks to the Zach Werenski deal, the Montreal Canadiens are working with Max Domi to get a new deal done and there are updates on Justin Faulk to the Anaheim Ducks.

Marner’s News and Notes

Darren Dreger was on TSN 1050 wondering why the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t stepping up more to get Mitch Marner signed? He asked, “Why can’t they bump the offer up a little, just offer him $11 million for 6 years and draw the line in the sand?” He then added, “Unless something changes, I believe his plan is to go to Switzerland in the 3rd week of this month.”

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Mitch Marner (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

From the way Dreger was talking, it sounds like Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames may have the same plans in mind and it definitely represents the idea that there is a school of thought by the media that the teams are letting opportunities slip in these negotiations.

Not everyone will agree with Dreger in that many think these delays are on the players.

It was also noted by Dreger that before defenseman Jake Gardiner signed with the Carolina Hurricanes, the Maple Leafs were not really in on landing the defenseman. In other words, it was between Carolina and other teams, not Carolina and the Maple Leafs.

Related: 2012 NHL Draft Top 10: Where Are They Now?

Provorov Next to be Signed?

Thanks to a deal that came down yesterday for Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, it appears one other restricted free agent defenseman might be closer along in contract negotiations. That defenseman is Philadelphia Flyers blueliner Ivan Provorov.

Ivan Provorov, Philadelphia Flyers, Feb. 28, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Provorov’s agent, Todd Diamond, spoke to Rick Dhaliwal of Sportsnet and reported that they and the Flyers were closer yesterday on a contract than they had been for weeks. He said things are starting to move in the right direction in terms of getting a deal done.

Depending on the term, Provorov could wind up being the Flyers top-paid d-man and if he signs a bridge deal, (as Werenski did) the number in the final year of his contract will be important as he heads into unrestricted free agency.

Related: Top 10 Weirdest Goalies in NHL History

Canadiens and Maxi Domi Talking Extension

Hoping to potentially avoid what’s happening with the restricted free agent crop this year, Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin told Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports that the organization has started extension talks with Max Domi.

Max Domi, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

An early start to negotiations gives the Canadiens time to talk a variety of options for Domi. He is entering the final season of his two-year bridge deal signed last summer and making $3.15 million for this season. He should be getting a big raise after a 72-point season and if the Canadiens choose to buy out a number of his unrestricted free agent seasons, he’ll need to be compensated for it.

For Domi, it can’t hurt to see where some of this year’s RFA’s land before signing whatever deal he ultimately signs.

Related: NHL Rumors: Predators, Blues, Maple Leafs, Oilers, More

Updated on Justin Faulk to Anaheim

There is more information coming down regarding the talk of Justin Faulk to the Anaheim Ducks. We earlier reported that the Ducks were interested but the organization was on Faulk’s no-trade list. Luke DeCock of the News and Observer writes he believes the Carolina Hurricanes and the Anaheim Ducks have a trade in place.

Justin Faulk, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The rumored interest from the Hurricanes is Ducks forward Ondrej Kase.

Hurricanes reporter Sara Civ notes the Hurricanes are trying to get Faulk to waive his no-trade clause but it has been a challenge, while David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period says a Hurricanes-Ducks trade is basically waiting on Faulk’s decision to sign a contract extension or not.

Related: NHL Rumors: Ducks, Maple Leafs, Canadiens, More