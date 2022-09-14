NHL Rumors: Stars, Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors, are the Dallas Stars any closer to getting Jason Robertson inked to a new deal? Meanwhile, where do things stand between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Rasmus Sandin?

Would the Montreal Canadiens consider trading Joel Edmundson? It sounds like there are plenty of trade offers out there for him. Finally, if Dylan Holloway makes the Edmonton Oilers’ main roster out of camp, is he likely to stick with the team?

Stars and Robertson Continue to Talk

The general manager for the Dallas Stars, Jim Nill, told Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News that there is “very open dialogue” between the Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson. He suggested that the team is looking at a training camp as a deadline to get him signed.

Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Nill said, “History has shown any time players miss camp, it usually stagnates their training camp a little bit and their start to the season. Our goal is to get him here for training camp, yes.” Robertson is coming off a 41-goal season and it’s going to be fascinating to see if the team prioritizes a long-term deal over a bridge contract.

DeFranks writes:

A long-term deal that stretches seven or eight years would likely approach $9 million. A bridge contract that comes in around three or four years would probably be around $7 million, in line with past deals for comparable players. The Stars can create more cap space by carrying fewer players on their active roster, or by trading players like Anton Khudobin ($3.333 million cap hit) or Radek Faksa ($3.25 million cap hit). source – ‘Stars, RFA Jason Robertson have ‘very open dialogue’ in contract talks as camp nears’ – Matthew DeFranks – Dallas Morning News – 09/13/2022

What’s interesting about the timing of this news is that the Stars actually just negotiated an extension with Nill. He has been given a one-year deal that runs through 2023-24. As part of Stars owner Tom Gaglardi’s released statement, he emphasized the job Nill has done to reshape the club and put them in a position to compete with the league’s best teams each season.

One would have to wonder if signing Robertson first would have been a priority or a better look for the organization.

Maple Leafs Need to Sign Sandin

When asked about the status of negotiations between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Rasmus Sandin, Elliotte Friedman noted during his latest 32 Thoughts podcast that the two sides are at a bit of a standoff. He also noted that the Maple Leafs are starting to feel a bit of pressure to get this deal done.

Friedman pointed out that if you look at their blue line and the cap situation, you can quickly see that the team doesn’t have many defensemen signed long-term when it comes to their blue line. There’s only one guy signed past the 2023-24 season and that’s Morgan Rielly.

Friedman doesn’t think that the PTO offer to Zach Anton-Reese will play any role in the Maple Leafs’ ability or desire to sign Sandin.

Edmundson Garnering Trade Interest

Montreal Hockey Now’s Jimmy Murphy has cited a report by TVA Sports’ Renaud Lavoie that defenseman Joel Edmundson is garnering interest in the trade market as training camp approaches. Lavoie claims that there are plenty of teams looking at a defenseman like Edmundson and that if the Habs wanted to make a trade to send his contract off the books, they could.

Joel Edmundson, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lavoie said, “I don’t think he’ll be traded now, but I can tell you that there are some pretty attractive offers. They can continue to become even more attractive in the coming months.” The timing is interesting on this because Edmundson didn’t exactly have a strong 2021-22 season and he was just named an alternate captain for the upcoming season.

Holloway’s Stint with Oilers to Open Season Could Be Short

As per Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal, he believes prospect forward Dylan Holloway with make the team, but he might not stick with the Edmonton Oilers very long if he doesn’t come out of the gate to start the season with some production.

Leavins writes:

I do expect Dylan Holloway to be on the initial, opening roster in order for the club to best accommodate the bonus structures built into his contract. But unless he knocks Holland & Woodcroft’s socks off at camp, I suspect he will start the season in Bakersfield and “over-percolate” there until a Top-6 NHL opportunity opens for him. However, I also feel that once he arrives in the league he will probably be here to stay. source – “Cap space is currency in 2022, so the Edmonton Oilers are counting on Dylan Holloway in more ways than one’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 09/14/2022