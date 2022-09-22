NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blackhawks, Oilers, Hurricanes, Coyotes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one scribe wonders if the New York Rangers added the pieces they needed to get in on the Patrick Kane sweepstakes now that they have the assets to do so. The Edmonton Oilers signed Ryan McLeod to a one-year contract extension.

Will they have the means to avoid making a trade? The Carolina Hurricanes are reporting that Jake Gardiner has suffered an injury setback and Jakob Chychrun has confirmed that he’s asked for a trade and has noted where he’d like to go.

Rangers Loading Up to Go After Patrick Kane?

Larry Brooks of the NY Post writes that the recent trade that saw them send Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars for a first-round pick gives the organization two first-round picks in this upcoming draft. He believes the Rangers can and potentially will use that to their advantage closer to the NHL trade deadline.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Brooks wonders if the Rangers will be part of the “Patrick Kane Derby” and if they are loading up on picks to ensure they have the assets to make a strong pitch. Among the other teams to reach out to the Blackhawks about Kane have been the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs, notes Frank Seravalli on Bob Stauffer’s Oilers Now radio show.

As it stands, neither Kane nor Jonathan Toews has approached the Blackhawks about a trade. Mark Lazerus reports that GM Kyle Davidson said that he doesn’t have any intention to have actual discussions about trading either player until that happens (if that happens).

Oilers Objective Not to Make a Trade

While GM Ken Holland said he might have to operate on the fly the last few days before the season opens, he did note that the Edmonton Oilers were hoping not to have to make a trade to get under the salary cap prior to opening night. Their signing of Ryan McLeod on Thursday is a positive sign that they won’t have to simply dump a contract like Jesse Puljujarvi’s to become cap compliant.

☁️ 𝗖𝗟𝗢𝗨𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗧 ☁️



The #Oilers have signed forward Ryan McLeod to a one-year extension worth $798,000. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 22, 2022

McLeod signed a one-year deal for $798K. It will certainly be considered a value deal but the player had literally no leverage and the Oilers have likely said that they’ll be looking to make good on the subsequent signing.

Jake Gardiner Suffers Injury Recovery Setback

Defenseman Jake Gardiner told the media he expected to be healthy enough to return to the NHL this season and intended on attending training camp. Unfortunately, he’s suffered a setback and won’t be at camp, notes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. As per Walt Ruff, who covers the team, Brind’Amour’s exact comments were, “He had a setback and just is not healthy enough to do it. Unfortunately, he has had a lot of surgeries and we know he’s been nicked up.”

Chychrun Looking to Be Trade, Wants To Play for Contender

During a media avail on Wednesday, defenseman Jakob Chychrun did share that he’s hoping to be moved by the Coyotes’ organization at some point this season. Arizona Sports’ Tom Kuebel reports that Chychrun said he’s hoping the Coyotes will trade him to a playoff contender.

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Chychrun said he’s had constant communication with management and had a lot of discussions with his family before making an official trade request. The 24-year-old defenseman said the Coyotes have agreed to try and accommodate his request. He noted, “If I wanted to be in a different situation and move on, they were going to be willing to do that and make that happen for me.”

There is talk the Ottawa Senators are heavily invested in trying to acquire Chychrun. One has to wonder if the ask by the Coyotes will come down as it’s been rumored to be quite high.