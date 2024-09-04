NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Flames, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Leon Draisaitl‘s eight-year extension guarantees Connor McDavid will re-sign with the team next summer, notes one insider. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks got good news as Thatcher Demko was on the ice this week. The Calgary Flames are reportedly offering Tyson Barrie a PTO. Finally, Cole Caufield is switching jersey numbers in honor of his friend Johnny Gaudreau.

Does Draisaitl’s Deal Make McDavid a Lock?

NHL insider Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff was a guest on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer Tuesday and essentially called Connor McDavid’s future extension with the Oilers a guarantee. Now that Draisaitl’s deal is done, Seravalli explained, “It’s now a 100 percent shot that Connor McDavid re-signs with the Edmonton Oilers.” He added, “There is no chance that he’s leaving. I didn’t think there was to begin with, and certainly not now with Leon Draisaitl locked up for the long term.”

Elliotte Friedman also noted that the Draisaitl deal will likely go hand-in-hand with a McDavid deal. He suggested that both are in constant communication. Draisaitl played it coy in his media avail on Tuesday, noting that McDavid will do what’s best for himself, but also noted, “I did what is best for me, and I expect he will do the same for him. We have had conversations, of course, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want him to stick around for a long time.”

It was also reported that the deal between the Oilers and Draisaitl had been in place for some time, but they waited to announce the news when it was learned Johnny Gaudreau had passed away.

Rick Dhaliwal reported on Tuesday that Thatcher Demko has been skating in the last few days which is a boost for the team and great news for the Canucks as concern grew his injury issues were lingering. This doesn’t guarantee that Demko will be ready for camp, but it’s a good sign things aren’t as bad as feared.

Dhaliwal also noted that the Canucks are pursuing goaltender Kevin Lankinen. Dhaliwal noted that the Canucks made an offer but it’s not good enough to get a deal done right now. He notes the pursuit continues.

Arturs Silovs has a bit of an injury but it’s not said to be serious. He’ll get things checked out.

Barrie Joining Flames on a PTO

Frank Seravalli reported that he was hearing the Calgary Flames were bringing veteran defenseman Tyson Barrie to training camp on a professional tryout. Seravalli noted, “One season removed from a 13-goal, 55-point campaign, he isn’t the only surprising name to linger this long. Needs to earn a deal, but could be a great leadership addition for Calgary.”

There was chatter the Oilers showed interest in Barrie, and the defenseman is hoping to earn a contract with the Flames or another club before the opening of the regular season. Pierre LeBrun reports, “Barrie looking for a bounce-back season. The hope here for him is that the PTO turns into a league-minimum contract with the Flames.”

Cole Caufield Changing Jersey Numbers

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield honored Johnny Gaudreau on social media, calling him “my hero.” Caufield announced that he will be switching his jersey number to 13 in Gaudreau’s honor. Although he was proud to wear No. 22, Caufield explained that he originally wore No. 13 because he admired Gaudreau. He expressed deep gratitude, stating that Gaudreau paved the way for smaller players like him to succeed in the NHL and added, “I will forever be grateful to him for inspiring me and others.”