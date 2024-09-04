Spitfires Face Tough Decisions After Competitive 2024-25 Camp

Windsor Spitfires’ general manager Bill Bowler has a tough task in front of him. After a competitive 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) training camp, the club has difficult roster decisions to make as they prepare for the preseason and regular season.

Coming into camp, the club was looking firmly at the future. They struggled last season, finishing second last in the league. However, after multiple trades in 2023-24 and winning the 2024 OHL Draft Lottery in March, Bowler and his scouting staff were left with several high picks both in April’s OHL Draft and July’s 2024 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft. Last Thursday, the players hit the ice for camp, looking to impress the brass. It was an intense three days and, while the team reassigned players on Monday, there’s a long way to go.

Can Costanzo Keep His Crease?

The Spitfires’ goaltending situation was a significant point coming into camp. Last season, 18-year-old veteran Joey Costanzo was supposed to have his break-out season. However, it didn’t happen.

After posting a 3.03 goals-against average (GAA) and a .901 save percentage (SV%) in 2022-23, Costanzo was the victim of a very inexperienced defence in front of him. The result was career lows of a 5.09 GAA and a .855 SV%. Part of that was on his defence, but part of that was on him as well. Now, he has a chance at redemption, but it won’t be easy.

Goaltender Joey Costanzo of the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

The Spitfires saw seven goaltenders in camp – Costanzo, Cameron Ingram (2024 OHL), Dante Bertolin (2023 OHL Under-18), Michael Newlove (signed – 2024 OHL Under-18), Carter Froggett (signed – 2022 OHL), Jake Windbiel (signed – 2024 OHL), and Gabriel Donohue (2023 OHL). They all had their great moments, along with some hiccups, but it created discussion. It’s not the cut-and-dry scenario you would expect. It’s worth noting that, despite Newlove being listed as reassigned, Bowler told the Windsor Star that he will join the team in preseason along with Costanzo, Froggett, and Windbiel (from ‘Newlove takes long road to OHL to earn deal with Spitfires,’ Windsor Star – 9/2/24).

While Newlove is likely going to play a level down (Ontario Junior A) this season to get as much ice as possible, the starting role isn’t simply being handed to Costanzo. He needs to rebound from last season and show Bowler and the staff that he can get back to his 2022-23 form. Right now, he’s going to battle Froggett and Windbiel for playing time and, should the two show well enough, Bowler may be forced to make a big move. This is going to be worth watching.

Defensive Battles Are Just Starting

Just like goaltending, the defensive area of the roster was a focal point during training camp. That continues as we head into the preseason.

Last season, the Spitfires allowed 360 goals in 68 games, the most goals in the CHL and the most they’ve allowed since 379 in 1983-84. It was a combination of inexperience on defence and defensive system failure. However, with turmoil comes a chance to grow and another injection of new talent.

The Spitfires brought 15 defencemen into camp including returning veterans Anthony Cristoforo, Conor Walton, Josef Eichler, and Carson Woodall, plus newcomer Tnias Mathurin, who was acquired from the North Bay Battalion in August. They also had nine prospects who had a cup of coffee at most in the OHL. With veterans Djibril Toure and Connor Toms having graduated over the summer, plus the potential for other jobs up for grabs, this continues to be a significant battle.

On Monday, Bowler announced that five defencemen (all rookies) – Luke Laevens, Gage Evans, Aidan Ostrovski, Grady Spicer, and Noah Caswell – would be reassigned. Evans and Spicer had a shot at the preseason but got caught in a numbers game. While all of the returnees remain, the Spitfires still have rookies Carter Hicks, Adrian Manzo, Evan Hjelholt, and Michael Lavigne on the preseason roster. Hicks is the only one without OHL experience but the rest have a combined 15 games in the league, putting them all in the same boat.

The defence needed a new direction in the offseason and Bowler hasn’t wavered from that. New head coach Greg Walters and assistant Casey Torres will help with a new defensive structure. However, it’s possible that a key change will be a promising rookie unseating a depth veteran. If that happens, all bets are off.

Youth Can Replace Depth Forwards

Just like the defence, the forward units could see a significant, necessary change over the preseason.

Coming into this season, forward depth was an issue. When they had injuries or suspensions last season, they used borderline OHL talent on their fourth line, making life tough. Add in multiple forwards graduating and there was a clear need. This summer, they went after forwards when possible, including their top picks in the OHL and Import drafts. They brought 30 forwards to camp including returnees, free agents, and more than a dozen drafted prospects.

Overall, the camp played out as expected. When the cuts were announced, most of the later-round picks were reassigned. Everyone from last season has remained and, with 17 forwards left, there are a few cuts to go. With the expected cuts out of the way, the question becomes – how many of last season’s depth players stick around, including Ethan Martin, Jack Greenwell, Alec Stewart, and Kyler Morgan? They’re all 19-years-old but the 6-foot-6, 222-pound Martin could justify a spot with his physical play.

There are others who are itching to take their spots, too. Owen Outwater, 19, returns from an injury, plus 2022 15th-round pick Nathan Gaymes recently signed and has looked good in brief action. Add in newcomers Ilya Protas (Washington Capitals), Ethan Belchetz (first overall 2024 OHL Draft), J.C. Lemieux, Ethan Garden, and possibly Max Brocklehurst (all recent picks), and the change that fans were screaming for last season could become a reality.

Windsor Spitfires’ 2024 first overall pick Ethan Belchetz. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Last season, the Spitfires learned that rebuilds are tough but necessary. As the club marches towards the regular season, change is inevitable. We’re about to find out how much. The preseason starts on Fri., Sept. 6 at home against the Sarnia Sting.

