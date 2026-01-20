NHL Rumors: Sherwood Flip, Laine Trade Hint, Pettersson Trade, Panarin Suitors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the San Jose Sharks may not be done dealing after acquiring Kiefer Sherwood, the Montreal Canadiens could be nearing the end of the Patrik Laine experiment, the New York Rangers are fielding calls on Artemi Panarin, and the Vancouver Canucks are facing growing pressure around Elias Pettersson’s future.

Could the Sharks Flip Kiefer Sherwood?

The Vancouver Canucks decision to trade Kiefer Sherwood raised eyebrows around the league, largely because of the timing. With weeks remaining before the trade deadline, many felt the Canucks may have sold too early. For the Sharks, however, the move makes perfect sense. Sitting in a playoff spot and playing well, GM Mike Grier appears to be rewarding a young roster that’s exceeded expectations.

That said, San Jose’s grip on the Pacific Division race is far from secure. A brief skid could knock them out of the picture, and if that happens, Sherwood becomes a prime rental candidate. He’s inexpensive, lacks trade protection, and plays a hard-nosed style that contenders covet.

If the Sharks pivot, they could easily flip Sherwood for a stronger return than Vancouver received, making this a savvy piece of asset management.

Is Patrik Laine’s Time in Montreal Ending?

Patrik Laine’s future with the Montreal Canadiens is once again unclear, and this time, the speculation is coming from his wife. A recent social media post hinted at trade-deadline uncertainty, fueling talk that his time in Montreal could be nearing an end.

Montreal Canadiens right wing Patrik Laine (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

Laine wrote on Instagram:

“Travelling for away games when it’s your husband’s contract year and you’re mentally preparing for the trade deadline. POV waiting on the hockey gods to decide your family’s future.”

Injuries have derailed Laine’s stint with the Canadiens, and even when healthy, his role has been limited. With emerging forwards and the Canadiens looking to address other roster needs, GM Kent Hughes may view Laine as expendable.

Panarin Drawing Heavy Interest as Rangers Retool

The New York Rangers’ retool has put Artemi Panarin squarely on the trade block. After informing the star winger he won’t be re-signed, the Rangers are now exploring their options ahead of the deadline. According to reports, multiple contenders have already engaged in talks.

Related: NHL Rumors: Tkachuk Back, Maple Leafs, Canucks, & Canadiens Trade Talk

The Colorado Avalanche and Washington Capitals are believed to be front-runners, while the Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes are also monitoring the situation closely. Panarin’s offensive talent would instantly upgrade any contender, and he’s likely looking for a place where he can boost his production and make himself extremely attractive in free agency.

Elias Pettersson Trade Talk Heating Up in Vancouver

Elias Pettersson trade speculation is no longer whispers—it’s becoming legitimate league-wide chatter. NHL insider Frank Seravalli suggests that teams believe a deal could happen sooner rather than later, possibly even before the Olympic break.

He noted:

“I think there’s definitely a growing suspicion from teams that it does happen this year, and I mean, there are some thinking maybe even potentially before the Olympics. Now that feels kind of quick but the Canucks have been in the spot where they’re ready and willing to consider anything and everything…”

The Canucks’ recent willingness to move significant pieces has shifted the perception that any player is untouchable.

Seravalli explained that Pettersson’s $11.6 million cap hit once looked daunting, but in today’s market, teams are increasingly comfortable betting on elite upside. Pettersson has struggled with consistency since signing his monster contract extension, but is still viewed as a true No. 1 center who may simply need a reset.

The Carolina Hurricanes continue to surface as a serious suitor, though interest appears to be widespread. It’s a matter of finding someone willing to take on his contract.