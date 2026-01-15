NHL Rumors: Stolarz Trade, Pettersson Calls, Bruins in on Andersson

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs may have a goalie surplus turning into trade leverage, the Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks appear to be circling one another as potential trade partners, Elias Pettersson’s future in Vancouver is increasingly uncertain, and the Boston Bruins are making a serious push for one of the top defensemen on the market.

Maple Leafs Facing Goaltending Decisions as Stolarz Nears Return

The Toronto Maple Leafs are approaching a crossroads in goal. Anthony Stolarz is nearing a return after missing more than two months with an upper-body injury, which would give Toronto three NHL-caliber goaltenders in Stolarz, Joseph Woll, and Dennis Hildeby. While depth in net is valuable, especially heading into the playoffs, general manager Brad Treliving has clear needs elsewhere on the roster and limited assets to address them.

That reality has fueled trade speculation, particularly after Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos included Stolarz on his trade board. The Leafs’ surplus of goalies is raising questions ahead of the Olympic roster freeze and the NHL trade deadline. Kypreos writes:

“Stolarz does have 16-team no-trade list, so Toronto’s options could be somewhat limited. In a perfect world, they’d like to keep the depth they have in net, but they’re not in position to do that and “win now” so hard decisions have to be made.”

Senators and Canucks Emerging as Logical Trade Partners

According to Bruce Garrioch, the Ottawa Senators are aggressively searching for a blue line upgrade and potentially a top-six forward — needs that line up well with the Vancouver Canucks’ roster. He writes:

“League executives have told the Ottawa Citizen several times over the course of the past two weeks — including as recently as Tuesday — that the Senators are scouring the market for a right-shot defenceman.” source – ‘Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios scouts Canucks trade targets in Montreal’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 01-13-2026

Filip Hronek stands out as an ideal on-ice fit, capable of playing alongside Thomas Chabot or Jake Sanderson. However, Hronek’s $7.25 million cap hit, full no-move clause, and status as a core Canucks piece make a deal unlikely unless Vancouver goes all in on a rebuild. Tyler Myers, meanwhile, is not expected to be moved.

At forward, Conor Garland and Kiefer Sherwood are names of interest.

Elias Pettersson Trade Talk Gaining Real Traction

Talk is picking up around Canucks’ star Elias Pettersson. Just years removed from being viewed as a franchise cornerstone, Pettersson is now a potential trade piece. TSN’s Insider Trading included a segment from Darren Dreger, who reported that Vancouver is listening to offers, even if they aren’t fully convinced moving him is the right move.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

Pettersson’s $11.6 million cap hit through 2031–32 and full no-move clause complicate matters, giving him complete control over any deal. If Vancouver does pull the trigger, it would be a definitive rebuild signal — and could open the door for additional moves involving players like Brock Boeser, Garland, and Jake DeBrusk.

Bruins Making a Strong Push for Rasmus Andersson

The Calgary Flames appear increasingly motivated to move defenseman Rasmus Andersson ahead of the Olympic break, and the Boston Bruins are among the most aggressive suitors. According to Elliotte Friedman and James Murphy of RG.org, Boston has made a serious offer that includes defenseman Mason Lohrei and a first-round pick, leveraging the fact that it holds two first-round picks in the 2026 draft.

Boston isn’t alone. Detroit and Ottawa are also heavily involved, though both have conditions and untouchable prospects. Beyond the Atlantic Division, Vegas, Anaheim, and Dallas have shown interest as well. Andersson, 29, carries a manageable $4.5 million cap hit in the final year of his deal, making him one of the most appealing defensemen available. League sources suggest the Flames may actually be ready to deal.