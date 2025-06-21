NHL Rumours: Marchand, Panthers, Andersson, Flames, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, we look at some of the things that have come from Brad Marchand during his Stanley Cup celebration, including some belief that he will be sticking with the Florida Panthers. Elsewhere, Rasmus Andersson and the Calgary Flames don’t seem to be on the same page, so the Flames are willing to move him. Finally, now that Jonathan Toews has signed with the Winnipeg Jets, could that entice Nikolaj Ehlers to stick around?

Marchand’s Wild Stanley Cup Celebration

There have been a few signs pointing to Marchand sticking with the Panthers, especially with all of the cameras on him constantly. In the Elbo Room, a bar in Fort Lauderdale, Marchand announced, “I’m not ******* leaving!” according to a video posted by David Rodrigues on X. Someone asked if it would be one more year, to which he responded by holding up four fingers.

Of course, nothing is official until a contract is signed, but combining that with the rest of his celebration, it certainly seems likely that a deal can get done.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) reacts after scoring a goal on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the second period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

Marchand took the time to thank each of the respective NHL teams on Instagram for trading each player to the Panthers, or allowing them to sign via free agency. He then went to a local Dairy Queen after his Blizzard conversation with Sportsnet’s Kyle Bukauskas and served the “Brad Blizzard: Chocolate Chirp Cookie Dough”. During his time at Dairy Queen, Marchand was asked if he had anything to say to Bill Zito, and Marchand replied with, “give me a contract”.

Related: Toews Signs, Bennett Staying, McDavid’s Deal & More NHL Rumors

Players are very rarely this open about their contract status, but given the circumstances and the request to be dealt to the Panthers at the deadline, Zito and Marchand’s camp are likely to come to an agreement.

Flames Prepared to Move Andersson

A storyline to follow throughout last season was surrounding Andersson and whether or not the Flames would move him at the deadline with a year still under contract. They ultimately decided not to shop him, despite teams calling and them falling out of the playoff race.

With one season remaining with a cap hit of $4.55 million, Andersson is going to be a very hot commodity for teams looking to bring in an affordable, stable right-shot defenseman. Teams are often put into one of two categories: the ones who have a right-shot defenseman like Andersson, and the ones who want one.

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli posted on X, stating, “#Flames and Rasmus Andersson’s camp shared [dollar] figures recently and it’s fair to say they’re not on the same page, as expected. Calgary is happy to keep him and auction arguably the premier right-shot D option at the deadline.”.

With the Flames falling into the murky middle, not being good enough for the playoffs nor bad enough for a top pick, selling off some assets could make more sense for them. General manager Craig Conroy has been adamant about not going into a full rebuild, and has been active in the trade market.

Jets Hopeful Toews Contract Entices Ehlers to Stay

In the latest written version of 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman reported that the hope is that bringing in someone like Jonathan Toews will help convince Ehlers to stay. This move indicates that the Jets are serious about making upgrades to their roster, making themselves more ready for the playoffs, and want Ehlers to be a part of that, too.

Friedman then continued and said that it is more likely that Ehlers tests the market and hits free agency, but is in no rush to make a decision. A winger like Ehlers will have no shortage of attention in free agency, and he will certainly find himself a contract.

The Jets are also preparing backup options in case Ehlers does become a free agent, which could include other free agents such as Brock Boeser, Sam Bennett, Mikael Granlund, and others.