Hurricanes’ Robinson Rewarded With an Extension Following Career Season

The first contract news for the Carolina Hurricanes in the offseason has officially happened. Just a few days after the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup, the Hurricanes announced an extension with forward Eric Robinson. After having a career season for the Hurricanes, Robinson was rewarded with a well-deserved raise and contract extension to stay in Raleigh. What does it mean for both sides moving forward?

Four More Years of Eric Robinson

The Hurricanes and Robinson announced on Friday, June 20, that they agreed to a four-year, $6.80 million deal with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.7 million per season. Robinson had career highs in goals (18), assists (14), points (32), games played (82), and a plus/minus rating of plus-14. It was clear from the start of the season that the Bellmawr, New Jersey native was going to fit in the Hurricanes’ system well. The first thing that jumped out was his speed. Robinson has some sneaky speed, and it showed itself throughout the 2024-25 season. He made plays where he would chase down the opposition and disrupt odd-man rushes, and was also not afraid to use his body. Robinson was able to make plays where he forced opponents wide and boxed them out from going inside the crease. He had 16 blocked shots but 123 hits during the 82-game regular season for the Hurricanes.

Throughout the season, Robinson had 143 speed bursts over 20 mph, which, according to NHL Edge, placed him in the 84th percentile. The league average was 76.5. That goes to show that if there was someone the Hurricanes needed to transition from the forecheck to the backcheck, the guy they could rely on to do it was Robinson. When it came to skating speed, Robinson showed why his skating was a boost for the Hurricanes during the season.

League average

by position (F/D) Percentile Top Speed (mph) 22.55 22.18 65 22+ mph bursts 7 3.7 83 20-22 mph bursts 136 72.8 83 18-20 mph bursts 507 325.6 76

Adding Robinson’s speed back to the lineup for the next four seasons gives the Hurricanes a sense of relief that whenever he is on the ice, there is a good chance his two-way game will bail them out of situations. Given that he had a plus-14 in a season where he played on the second and fourth line for the Hurricanes. That’s impressive for the 30-year-old Robinson. Another attribute that the Hurricanes need for next season and beyond is Robinson’s shot preferences, along with where he places himself. He tallied 47 high-danger chances in front of the crease and another eight in the crease area per NHL Edge. One thing the Hurricanes lacked last season was a net-front presence. If they can get Robinson to crash the crease, they could see an increase in rebound goals that they saw when Stefan Noesen was doing it for them on the power play.

Eric Robinson, Carolina Hurricanes (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

General manager Eric Tulsky was happy that Robinson signed an extension to stay in Carolina for the next four seasons. He stated on Friday, “It’s no surprise to us that Eric had his best professional season last year with Carolina. His size and speed make him an excellent fit for the way we want to play, and we are thrilled that he’s chosen to remain a Hurricane.” Robinson’s 6-foot-2, 201-pound frame does give him the benefit of being big, but also fast on his skates. He was a one-man wrecking crew during the season, and the fact that the Hurricanes will have him for another four seasons is a win-win for both sides.

Robinson, during the player exit interviews, stated that he was interested in sticking around after the 2024-25 season. Furthermore, he felt that he and the Hurricanes were a perfect fit. He also stated when asked about what worked to have a season that he had for the Hurricanes, “Probably just opportunity. I felt like I got a good chance here from the beginning,” he said. “I got to play up and down the lineup. Probably confidence too. Once you have a good start, playing every night, it just builds.”

The confidence and consistent playing time paid off for Robinson, going from $950,000 last season to now being paid $1.7 million AAV in each of the next four seasons. This is a great deal for both sides as it gives Robinson stability in a system that he thrives in. Regarding the Hurricanes, it gives them a sense that they know what they’ll get out of Robinson. They get a high-end work ethic with solid two-way play. Furthermore, someone who is capable of playing 82 games a season and who will do whatever is asked of him by head coach Rod Brind’Amour and the coaching staff. Plus, keeping him in Carolina for under $2 million per season for the next four years allows them to still go after the high-ticket free agents for the next four offseasons.

One of Many Moves for the Hurricanes this Offseason

After the Robinson deal, the Hurricanes sit with a cap hit of $26,715,958. There are still many moves the team needs to make before the start of the 2025-26 season; however, they are still within range of potentially acquiring Mitch Marner, Nikolaj Ehlers, Brock Boeser, or any other players that are on their shortlist. Either way, the Hurricanes have the flexibility to still be aggressive this season while locking up a player they really like within their system for the next four seasons. Regarding Robinson, he stays in one place and gets the well-earned raise after a career season with the Hurricanes.