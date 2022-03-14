NHL Stats News: Hurricanes, Blues, Oilers, Flames, Penguins, Canucks

In this edition of NHL Stats News, western Canada is heavily featured, along with a few more top teams. We start by looking at the elite company Frederik Andersen joins with another win for the Carolina Hurricanes, a great start to a young career for the St. Louis Blues, and the Edmonton Oilers’ dynamic duo putting up record numbers together. Then we go to the Calgary Flames and another shutout on the season, Kris Letang’s continued success, the stars of the Vancouver Canucks leading the season turnaround, and much more.

Frederik Andersen Hits 30 Wins in Record Games

Andersen is the fastest goaltender in franchise history to reach 30 wins in a season (40 GP), passing the previous mark set by Martin Gerber (42 GP in 2005-06). Andersen is the eighth-fastest goaltender to record 30 wins in a season in NHL history; the record is Tiny Thompson (35 GP in 1929-30).

Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Hurricanes have recorded the second-longest home-point streak in franchise history (13 GP). Derek Stepan played his 800th career game and recorded his 500th career point.

Robert Thomas Impressing Early in Career

Robert Thomas recorded his 100th career assist. He is the fourth player aged 23 or younger in the past 30 years for the Blues to record a four-point game, joining Vince Dunn (2018), Vladimir Tarasenko (2014), and Jaden Schwartz (2014). Thomas has the fifth-most points by a player in franchise history before the age of 23 (135). He is having a great season and is quietly breaking out.

Tarasenko has recorded the sixth-most points in franchise history (493); Bernie Federko (1073) has the most. Torey Krug recorded his 400th career point.

Oilers’ Dynamic Duo Join Elite Company

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are the third set of teammates in NHL history to both reach the 80-point mark in three consecutive seasons before the 60-game mark, joining Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri (four, 1983-86), and Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito (four, 1969-72).

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

McDavid has scored the sixth-most game-winning goals in his first seven seasons in NHL history (49); Mike Bossy has the most with 59. McDavid is the 10th player in NHL history to average over a point per game in each of his first seven NHL seasons playing at least 25 games, joining Bossy, Gretzky, Peter Stastny, Dale Hawerchuk, Mario Lemieux, Luc Robitaille, Eric Lindros, Teemu Selanne, and Peter Forsberg.

Flames & Markstrom Shut the Door Again

Jacob Markstrom recorded his ninth shutout of the season, which leads the NHL. His 12 shutouts since joining the Flames are tied for fourth in franchise history with Roman Turek. The Flames tied a single-season record with their 11th shutout of the season, tying their total from 2003-04.

The Flames have spent the most time this season in the NHL leading games (44.8 percent). Elias Lindholm is the fastest Flames player to score 30 goals in a season (58 GP) since Jerome Iginla (42 GP in 2007-08).

Kris Letang Hits the 50-Point Mark

Letang is the fastest defenceman for the Pittsburgh Penguins to reach 50 points in a season (50 GP) since Sergei Zubov (46 GP in 1995-96). Letang is tied with Roman Josi, Victor Hedman, and Erik Karlsson for the most 50-point seasons among active defencemen (six).

Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Letang has the most 50-point seasons among defencemen in franchise history, passing Paul Coffey (five). Letang also has the seventh-most 50-plus point seasons in franchise history, tied with Syl Apps and Jean Pronovost.

Valtteri Puustinen is the fifth player drafted by the Penguins in the seventh round or later to record a point in his NHL debut. He is the first to do so in 18 years.

Canucks’ Stars Lead the Season Turnaround

J.T. Miller has recorded the eighth-longest point streak for the Canucks since 1993-94 (11 GP). Todd Bertuzzi (15 GP in 2001-02) has the longest in that time. Miller continues to show why he may be the best player on the Canucks.

Bo Horvat is the 13th player in franchise history with five career 20-goal seasons. Quinn Hughes has recorded the third-most three-point games by a defenceman in franchise history (11), trailing Jyrki Lumme (16) and Alex Edler (12).

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Boston Bruins have the second-longest win streak against one opponent in NHL history (18 GP vs. the Arizona Coyotes). The longest is the Montreal Canadiens (23 GP) vs. the Washington Capitals.

The Columbus Blue Jackets tied a game in the final minute of regulation for the 20th time in franchise history. The Blue Jackets have 19 come from behind wins, tied with the Colorado Avalanche for the most in the NHL this season. They also have the most wins when trailing entering the third period (eight).

Player

Barry Trotz is the third coach in NHL history to win 900 career games.

Marc Staal played his 1000th career game. He is the eighth player from the 2005 NHL Draft to reach 1000 games. Marc (1000 GP), Eric Staal (1293 GP), and Jordan Staal (1070 GP) became the first trio of brothers to play 1000 games in the NHL.

Marc Staal, Detroit Red Wings (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Lindy Ruff coached his 1608th career game, fifth-most in NHL history, passing Al Arbour.

Patrick Kane took sole possession of second in franchise history in points (1156), trailing only Stan Mikita (1467).

Artemi Panarin is the fastest New York Rangers player to record 50 assists in a season (54 GP) since Wayne Gretzky (51 GP in 1996-97).

Jason Robertson is the fastest player for the franchise to score 30 goals in a season (49 GP) since Mike Modano (48 GP in 1993-94).

Kirill Kaprizov is the seventh player in franchise history to score 30 goals in a season and the first since Eric Staal (42) and Jason Zucker (33) reached 30 in 2017-18.

Evgeni Kuznetsov recorded his second career hat trick. He is the first Capitals’ player with a hat trick vs. the Vancouver Canucks since Mike Gartner (1987). Kuznetsov has recorded the 10th-most career points in franchise history (475), passing Calle Johansson.

Kyle Connor has scored the sixth-most road goals in a season in franchise history (21).

Seth Jones and Caleb Jones are the first Chicago Blackhawks siblings to have a point on the same goal since Brent Sutter and Rich Sutter (1994).

Derick Brassard scored his 200th career goal.

Esa Lindell recorded his 100th career assist.

Tyler Seguin played his 800th career game.

Jonas Brodin played his 656th career game, tying Ryan Suter for fourth in franchise history.

We have the first trio of brothers to all play 1000 games in the NHL and a couple of coaches to reach great accomplishments in wins and games coached in the NHL. A couple of second-year players both hit 30 goals and look to lead their franchises into a bright future. Stay up to date with all the stats and milestones from your favourite teams and players on NHL Stats News that drops every couple of days.

Stats via NHL Public Relations, StatsCentre, Sportsnet Stats.