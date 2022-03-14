Red Wings’ 2022 Trade Chips: Value, Comparables & Potential Trade Partners

Despite their recent struggles, this could be the last year the Detroit Red Wings are sellers at the trade deadline. A return to the postseason is on the horizon, with 2022-23 being a realistic possibility.

But in the meantime, which Red Wings might be traded in the near future? Let’s take a look at three players who could garner some interest from playoff-bound teams.

Contract: $2 million; pending UFA.

Summary: What’s not to like about Vladislav Namestnikov? He’s solid enough in all three zones, can play up and down the lineup, and can score goals. Namestnikov’s playing style is versatile as well – he can be an offensive threat on a bottom-six line or a puck-retrieval grinder if needed.

Vladislav Namestnikov has been a bright spot for the Detroit Red Wings this season. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Shayna Goldman of The Athletic likened him to this year’s version of Barclay Goodrow and/or Blake Coleman – two key acquisitions that helped the Tampa Bay Lightning capture the last two Stanley Cups.

“He’s not flashy by any means but can help put the work in to make a play click whether it’s separating opponents from the puck or helping chip it up the ice to spark a sequence,” Goldman noted. (from ‘Who are the Blake Colemans and Barclay Goodrows of the 2022 NHL trade deadline?’ – The Athletic – 3/8/22) “Plus, he has a great defensive impact despite going up against some of the toughest forward competition of the Red Wings’ forwards.”

Comparables: Nick Paul, Tyler Motte, Calle Jarnkrok, Marcus Johansson, Max Domi, Artturi Lehkonen.

Trade Value: Middle-tier prospect or third-round pick and low-tier prospect.

Potential Destinations: Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals.

Nick Leddy – LD

Contract: $5.5 million; pending UFA.

Summary: Ranked 10th on The Hockey Writers’ Trade Deadline Big Board, Nick Leddy still has enough fuel in the tank to be a serviceable defenseman for a playoff contender. His mobility and puck-transporting skills are still there despite the declining point totals and subpar possession numbers.

How much longer will Nick Leddy be a Red Wing? (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Red Wings would need to retain part of Leddy’s $5.5 million cap hit to facilitate a deal. This shouldn’t be a problem, as the only retained salary on Detroit’s books belongs to Richard Panik, whom the Red Wings traded for Leddy.

Comparables: Mark Giordano, Colin Miller, Jeff Petry.

Trade Value: Middle-tier prospect or third-round pick and low-tier prospect.

Potential Destinations: Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes.

Marc Staal – LD

Contract: $2 million; pending UFA.

Summary: For teams in need of a stalwart, defensive defenseman, Marc Staal is their guy. The veteran blueliner has had an uneventful, yet solid season in Detroit and would be a solid depth add for postseason contenders – if he’s willing to waive his no-trade clause.

Marc Staal skating with the Red Wings. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“Obviously in the next couple of weeks, we’ll see what happens,” Staal recently told reporters. “If something comes along that’s a great fit and Steve [Yzerman] wants to do it, I’ll look at it. Other than that, I enjoy playing here and look forward to that.”

Comparables: Ben Chiarot, Calvin de Haan, Justin Braun.

Trade Value: Fourth-round pick or lower-tier prospect.

Potential Destinations: Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars.

In addition to the three players listed above, a few other Red Wings could garner some interest, though a trade involving them is less likely.

Tyler Bertuzzi has been mentioned in the rumor mill for some time. Yzerman traded Anthony Mantha, so why wouldn’t he sell high on a suddenly 27-year-old Bertuzzi? It would take an extraordinary offer for such a move to be considered – Bertuzzi has been a driver and clearly has chemistry with Detroit’s top six.

In addition, there might be interest in Sam Gagner and Troy Stecher as cheap depth additions. Both are pending free agents and likely won’t command much of a return. Yzerman could deal one or both for a late-round draft pick or opt to retain them so they can continue mentoring Detroit’s young lineup.

Finally, Yzerman could also trade cap space – similar to last year’s David Savard deal. Even if the Red Wings retain part of Leddy’s salary, they will still have one more retention slot available. Tomas Hertl, Claude Giroux, John Klingberg, and Marc-Andre Fleury are all on the trade block and have high cap hits. Detroit could help facilitate the trade of one of these players.