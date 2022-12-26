Biggest NHL Trade Rumors 2022: Western Conference Teams 

This year, there have already been a number of big rumors circulating around the NHL’s Western Conference. With the holiday break on and a lull in the action, it feels like the right time to look back at some of the loudest trade talks that were, are, and will be out there.

Canucks To Say Goodbye to Horvat, Boeser, and Others?

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli touched on the plans for the Vancouver Canucks, both in the short term and the long term. Saying it’s time the Canucks get on the right track, it appears the team will be moving on from both Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, notes the Canucks are not interested in a rebuild or tearing things down, but they are interested in changing their roster around. In fact, he reports everyone is available with the exception of Elias Pettersson.

Bo Horvat, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Horvat is a pending UFA and contract talks have broken down. The Canucks aren’t willing to meet him on his speculated asking price and Ryan Dixon and Jason Bukala of Sportsnet suggested the Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and Boston Bruins as four potential trade destinations.

Related: Biggest NHL Trade Rumors 2022: Eastern Conference Teams

When it comes to Boeser, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun notes that there are teams showing interest, but few if any are willing to make this move for his full cap hit. The Canucks are likely going to have to retain salary if they want any sort of decent return for the player. The Canucks don’t want to do so as their primary objective is to clear max cap space in any Boeser trade.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, he noted during Insider Trading that the Canucks are hoping trade interest in their players will pick up in the New Year. Tyler Myers doesn’t want to be traded but there’s chatter the Canucks might try to shop him. Even Quinn Hughes is available, but Friedman noted it would take an absolutely mammoth offer to acquire him.

Blackhawks to Be Busy This NHL Trade Deadline

Seravalli also says that both Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are likely to be traded this season and he believes the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche are among the interested suitors.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period adds:

There has been more chatter connected to Kane than Toews, with teams like the New York Rangers, Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs, among other clubs, having shown interest in Kane going back to last season. The Avalanche and Boston Bruins are two clubs, among others, that have inquired about Toews.

Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates a goal with teammates Patrick Kane, Taylor Raddysh, Philipp Kurashev and Max Domi (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

Seravalli also notes that it won’t be just Kane and Toews that the Blackhawks are thinking about dealing. Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi, and Sam Lafferty could all be players who get moved as the team goes through a full rebuild and tries to get the best odds at drafting Connor Bedard. Seravalli also believes the Blackhawks will be right in the middle of all the conversations that happen when it comes to trades that include salary retention.

Oilers Likely to Trade Jesse Puljujarvi

Reports are that the Oilers are looking for a depth forward with some toughest, potentially a center and some help on their blue line. Friedman notes that he doesn’t think Jesse Puljujarvi will be with the team next season and suggests (as do other insiders) that the Finn is likely to be dealt. The trick is when and for what return?

Warren Foegele returned to the lineup, as did Ryan McLeod. Evander Kane is still out and with Klim Kostin playing fairly well for the Oilers, once the roster freeze lifts, GM Ken Holland might get back to talking with teams about a move. Friedman notes:

So I do think he’ll be somewhere else. Whether it’s a trade. Whether it’s waivers. Whether he stays to the end of the season and they just don’t qualify him, making him an unrestricted free agent. I think everybody, including Puljujarvi sees it’s time for a fresh start. It’s just a matter of when he gets it.

Multiple insiders have linked the Oilers to both John Klingberg and Joel Edmundson in trade talks, with TSN’s Pierre LeBrun being the latest to do so. He notes in the recent Insider Trading segment that the Oilers are looking to be buyers closer to the March 3rd NHL trade deadline and improving their blue line is the top priority.

Will the Blues Move on From O’Reilly and Tarasenko?

The two names to watch in St. Louis are Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko. If the Blues continue to have an up-and-down season and appear not to be a playoff club as the 2023 year gets underway, both could be moved. There’s been chatter in the early going that St. Louis could blow things up as they’ve been about as streaky as any NHL can be this season.

If they do elect to become big-time sellers, among the players the Blues might try to move but could have trouble moving are Brayden Schenn, Brandon Saad, Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Colton Parayko, Nick Leddy, Jordan Binnington, Pavel Buchnevich (12-team list) and Marco Scandella (seven-team list).