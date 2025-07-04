Nicolas Roy Brings Size, Skill & Playoff Snarl to the Maple Leafs

Born in Amos, Quebec—about a 5½ hour drive north of Ottawa—on February 7, 1997, 28-year-old Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicolas Roy was a prolific goal-scorer and playmaker for the Chicoutimi Saguenéens in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. He scored 84 goals and added 86 assists in 116 games over his final two QMJHL seasons.

Despite being ranked 45th by NHL Central Scouting in the 2015 Entry Draft, Roy wasn’t picked until the fourth round, when he was chosen 96th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes. After seeing action in just seven NHL games over two seasons, Roy was traded along with a draft pick to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2019 for Erik Haula.

After splitting the 2019–20 season between the NHL and American Hockey League, Roy made the Golden Knights out of training camp in 2020 and has been an NHL regular ever since. In 362 games over seven seasons, he has scored 68 goals and 166 points. That translates to an 82-game average of 15 goals and 22 assists. Roy was predominantly used as the Golden Knights’ third-line centre, averaging 15 minutes of ice time per game.

What Can Maple Leafs Fans Expect from Roy?

Roy is a big player at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds. He uses his size to his advantage with and without the puck. Watching highlight videos of him, you’ll see that he uses his hands and long reach well in tight around the net, gaining control of loose pucks and finding ways to get them through or around opposing goalies. He has good acceleration for a big man and the ability to fool opposing defencemen.

Noah Hanifin of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates with Nicolas Roy after scoring a goal during the second period of Game Two of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Dallas Stars (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Roy was utilized on both special teams in Vegas, averaging 1:40 per game on the power play and 1:15 on the penalty kill. I expect to see him used similarly in Toronto.

He has not been a bruising player during the regular season. With the Golden Knights, he averaged 4.3 hits per 60 minutes, which is about the same rate as John Tavares. For comparison, Matthew Knies averaged 7.6 hits per 60 last season. But the playoffs told a different story, where Roy’s hit rate jumped to 10.7 per 60. Maple Leafs fans should expect his physicality to stay closer to that playoff level under head coach Craig Berube.

One note: Roy is not a fighter. He has had three bouts in his eight-year pro career. Watching a video of those fights, he doesn’t throw many punches. If this were MMA, he’d be more of a grappler—holding on and trying to wrestle his opponent to the ice while avoiding getting punched as much as possible.

Is Roy a Potential Top-Nine Fit?

Roy could be a solid third-line centre behind Auston Matthews and Tavares. If Berube wants to balance each line with a playmaker, a shooter, and a power forward, Roy could even step up to the right-wing in the top six. If the team were to begin the season with this lineup, the top two lines could look something like this:

First Line: Mats Domi/Matias Maccelli – Auston Matthews – Nicolas Roy

Second Line: Matthew Knies – John Tavares – William Nylander

In reading articles about Roy, one issue that invariably arises is inconsistency. That could be the biggest obstacle to him becoming a regular in the top six. But here’s a quirky stat worth considering: at 5-on-5, Roy has a higher goals-per-60-minutes rate than Mitch Marner. Roy’s is 0.86, while Marner’s is 0.76.

The one thing we can say about Roy is that he is not your typical “throw-in” player a team might expect to get in return for someone on an expiring contract. There’s an excellent chance he could be a solid addition to the Maple Leafs forward unit.

So Far, So Good: Positive First Impression for Roy and the Maple Leafs

Sometimes it doesn’t take long for a new player to win over a fan base. Roy did it in his very first media appearance. Asked about the trade that brought him to Toronto in exchange for Marner, Roy didn’t shy away from the pressure. He leaned into it. “I want to be part of a team that’s winning,” he said. “And watching the playoffs last year, the Panthers were the biggest challenge to the Leafs—and this team is ready to win right now.”

Nicolas Roy, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For a fan base weary of clichés, Roy’s words felt genuine and grounded in urgency. Then came the kicker: he name-dropped his childhood hero, Mats Sundin, despite growing up in Habs territory in northern Quebec. In a single interview, Roy connected with the past, acknowledged the stakes, and embraced the expectations.

Of course, fans are hoping Roy brings more than just great soundbites—and early signs suggest he will. A versatile, big centre who played meaningful minutes on both special teams in Vegas, Roy blends size, composure, and quiet grit. He’s not a flashy scorer, but he scores timely goals. He’s not a punishing hitter, but he ups his physical game during the postseason.

In Toronto, he doesn’t need to be the star—he needs to be a steady, reliable presence in the middle six. For a team looking to reset its culture after another playoff letdown, Roy might not just fit in—he might help define the next version of the Maple Leafs.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]