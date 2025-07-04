Grading the St. Louis Blues’ Free Agency Moves

The St. Louis Blues entered free agency on July 1 with big expectations to add key pieces to the lineup to ensure they return to the playoffs again in 2026. General manager Doug Armstrong made three simple additions: trading Zachary Bolduc to the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Logan Mailloux, signing Nick Bjugstad to a two-year deal with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.75 million, and signing forward Pius Suter to a two-year contract with an AAV of $4.125 million. Here’s a look at how they will affect the team.

Bolduc for Mailloux Trade: B+

The Mailloux trade is a decent one. The Blues got a young defenseman and made some room in their lineup for other young forwards, such as Dalibor Dvorsky or Otto Stenberg. The Blues also had a lot of bad luck with defensemen ahead of the 2024-25 season. Defenseman Torey Krug suffered a challenging diagnosis of pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle, which required surgery and rehabilitation and sidelined him for all of last season. In May, Armstrong offered more bad news, saying Krug was not expected to play again.

It makes sense why the Blues would get Mailloux, given the uncertainty of whether Krug will return. On the Blues’ side, this was a smart move, as they try to fill an unfortunate gap in their lineup while also adding more youth to their defensive core alongside Philip Broberg and Tyler Tucker.

Performance-wise, the Blues had a lot of luck, getting two defensemen last season in Broberg and Cam Fowler, who have worked out well. Broberg was a big part of the Blues’ success at the beginning of last season, and Fowler had a tremendous playoff run, leading the team in points during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They should expect the same success with Mailloux in the lineup.

The only thing to worry about here is experience. Bolduc has played more games and produced more offense at his position. He has played 97 career NHL games, recording 45 points, while Mailloux has only played eight games for five points, which is not bad for eight games, but does prevent this trade from getting a higher grade.

Nick Bjugstad Two-Year Deal: C+

The Blues suffered significant blows to their lineup in 2024-25, making it hard to find a rhythm. With injuries upfront and on the blue line, they only had defensive depth to bolster the lineup. On offense, they were missing Dylan Holloway during the playoffs, with barely anyone to fill in for him. This is where Bjugstad comes in, and he will most likely become that depth player the Blues need to fill in for injuries wherever needed.

Bjugstad is signed for excellent value with an AAV of $1.75 million, considering he declined in 2024-25, recording 19 points in 66 games. However, in 2023-24, Bjugstad was a 20-plus goal scorer and finished with 45 points in 75 games. So, this is a fair signing, as there is still uncertainty about how he will fit, but the good thing is that if he fails to perform, at least he is not overpaid.

Bjugstad, at 32 years old, also brings 13 seasons of NHL experience, adding a veteran presence to the roster, which can help with prospect development and support young NHLers who are still learning the game, like Jimmy Snuggerud or Dvorsky.

Pius Suter Two-Year Deal: A-

At 29 years old, Suter’s game should be on the decline, but it’s the opposite; he’s improved with every season. With this deal, the Blues are getting a player who went from scoring 14 to 15 goals a season to 25 goals in 2024-25. He will be that extra option who can provide secondary scoring when the top forwards are out.

With an AAV of $4.125 million over two years, the Blues are getting a player who can backcheck well, has an excellent defensive IQ, and is versatile enough to adapt to any line he is on. Suter’s two-way style of play screams playoff hockey, and since that’s where the Blues want to be, signing him was the perfect move ahead of next season.

Pius Suter of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators in Game Six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

There are also very few issues with the term. In two years, he’ll be 31, which is a reasonable age for him to move on if he doesn’t meet expectations. The Blues planned this move very well before jumping the gun to sign him, and it will likely pay off.

Blues Aiming for the Playoffs

After all of these moves, the Blues should be aiming for a playoff spot in 2025-26. They have promising rookies supported by veteran stars, and with these three additions, they have a boost to make a stronger playoff push. Suter and Mailloux should help the team shut down offensive threats in tight playoff games, which was something that hurt the Blues in the 2025 Playoffs. As for Bjugstad, he should be expected to play at least third or fourth-line minutes, but will probably be bumped up to the second line to cover for injuries throughout the season, which will be a big help in keeping the team consistent.