Oilers 2023 Free Agent Targets: Patrick Kane

If the Edmonton Oilers are looking to be an early Stanley Cup favorite going into the new season, signing the biggest name on the market and putting him alongside the two best players in the NHL would be just the thing to do it. Patrick Kane was traded to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline but is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022-23 season.

The Oilers were rumored to be interested in Kane before he waived his no-movement clause (NMC) and accepted a move to the Rangers. While he is likely going to have a nice playoff run alongside one of the most talented Rangers teams ever assembled, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Kane sign for a few years alongside two of the best playmakers ever as he looks to add a few more Stanley Cups to his trophy case.

Latest News & Highlights

Kane has a big decision to make this summer, and while the Oilers would have to make some moves to make it work, they should be willing to make those moves to bring in one of the best goalscorers of all time. Seeing Connor McDavid alongside Kane on the power play would be one of, if not the most entertaining things to watch.

Who Is Patrick Kane & How Does He Benefit The Oilers?

Kane is a 34-year-old left-shot winger from Buffalo, New York, currently playing for the Rangers. He was selected first overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, where he spent most of his potential Hall of Fame career. He has over a point per game in the 1177 games he has played, scoring 451 goals and adding 784 assists for 1235 points, which comes out to 1.05 points per game average.

Related: Oilers 2023 Free Agent Targets: Damon Severson

He played the majority of his junior career in the U.S. development program (USDP), where he played 66 games, scoring 51 goals and adding 50 assists for 101 points which comes out to 1.53 points per game average. He spent his draft year in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the London Knights, where he scored 62 goals and added 83 assists for 145 points in 58 games.

Patrick Kane with the Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kane will go down as one of the best hockey players to lace up a pair of skates, but he is, unfortunately, nearing the end of his illustrious career. He will likely choose a short-term deal for his next contract with a team close to winning a Stanley Cup so he can add another to his list of trophies, and the Oilers are very close to pulling it off.

Having a guy that knows what it takes to be a part of a championship team and has been a leader on some of the best Blackhawks teams ever assembled is something plenty of teams will be interested in once free agency hits. He can score, move the puck, and he can be useful in special teams situations, so he would bring a little bit of everything to the Oilers’ lineup.

What Would It Cost The Oilers?

Kane won’t be looking for a long-term deal, but he will still ask for a good amount of money. In order to make Kane to Edmonton a possibility, it would likely require trading both Cody Ceci & Jack Campbell to free up some cap space. I think a 2-3 year deal worth $6.5-$7.5 million a season makes the most sense for Kane and the Oilers.

It’s no secret that whichever team adds Kane will be the likely favorite to win it all during the 2023-24 season. The Oilers already have some of the best odds going into next season, so adding him would only make them stronger. With three of the best players in the league together, as well as the continued emergence of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins & Zach Hyman, the Oilers would be a force to be reckoned with.