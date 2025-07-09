Oilers Acquire Isaac Howard From Lightning in Exchange for Sam O’Reilly

After weeks of speculation, the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning have completed a trade. The Lightning have traded forward Isaac Howard to the Oilers in exchange for forward Sam O’Reilly. The Oilers also signed Howard to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Howard, who is 21 years old, was drafted by the Lightning in the first round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft at 31st overall after a strong showing with the U.S. National U18 Team, where he scored 33 goals and added 49 assists for 82 points through 60 games. He would move to the NCAA the following season, where he put up 17 points in 35 games before transferring from the University of Minnesota-Duluth to Michigan State University. Over the past two seasons, he has scored 34 goals and added 54 assists for 88 points through 73 games.

O’Reilly, who is 19 years old, was drafted in the first round at 32nd overall by the Oilers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft after a strong showing with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the London Knights where he had 56 points in 68 games. Last season with the Knights, he scored 28 goals and added 43 assists for 71 points through 62 games.

Howard will look to make his NHL debut next season as part of the Oilers, and time will tell how both of these prospects fit in with their new homes.

