Oilers Should Be All-in on Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin

The Edmonton Oilers were expected to be aggressive this offseason as they try to make a push for a championship next season, and after coming up short in the Stanley Cup Final for two straight seasons, some fans hoped they would make a splash between the pipes to upgrade their goaltending tandem. Just over a week into free agency, the Oilers haven’t made a move for a goaltender who can compete with Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard, and it doesn’t seem like they’re going to overspend on someone who isn’t a clear upgrade on either one.

John Gibson was a potential target, but the Anaheim Ducks decided to trade him to the Detroit Red Wings, and after seeing what the price tag was for him, it was a blessing in disguise that the Oilers didn’t try to bring him in. While rumours have begun to spread about some other goaltenders, one superstar netminder has had his name come up in speculation over the last couple of weeks, and if he’s available, the Oilers should be all-in on trying to acquire him.

New York Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin is widely considered one of the best goaltenders in the NHL. At 29 years old, he has proven he is a consistent goaltender who can help his team win on a nightly basis, regardless of what’s going on in front of him. The Hockey Writers’ Mike Fink wrote about what a trade between the Oilers and Islanders could look like if they tried to target him, but no matter what the price tag is, the Oilers should be willing to pay it.

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Last season, Sorokin played 61 games, winning 30 of them, posting four shutouts, and posting a 2.71 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .907 save percentage (SV%). Throughout his career, he has played 253 games, winning 125 of them, posting 22 shutouts, and posting a 2.58 GAA and a .917 SV%. His dominant statistics, combined with his ability to start over 55 games a season, are something the Oilers should be all over. They haven’t been able to find an upgrade on Skinner that makes sense for them to pull the trigger on, but if Sorokin is truly available, he is a clear upgrade on almost anyone in the NHL, and there shouldn’t be any hesitation from the Oilers to fork over future assets to acquire him.

What Would Sorokin Mean to the Oilers?

Some fans have argued that the Oilers haven’t been able to win a Stanley Cup in the past few seasons because of their inconsistent goaltending, so adding someone like Sorokin would solve that issue. The Oilers are switching out their goaltending coach, a decision that seems to have received positive feedback from fans, but bringing in Sorokin would be the icing on the cake.

There would be no holes left in the Oilers’ lineup at that point. They already have the forward and defensive depth that can bring them back to the playoffs and can be trusted to take them deep into the postseason, but imagine what would happen if they landed Sorokin.

It would be extremely tough to pull off, and the Oilers would have to be willing to fork over a future first-round pick, a prospect, and likely would have to be willing to part with Skinner. The other issue is Sorokin’s cap hit, which is $8.25 million annually, and this also doesn’t even consider Sorokin’s trade protection. If they can come up with a way to convince Sorokin to waive his no-movement clause and can free up the money needed to fit in his entire contract, they should be trying to get it done.

Time will tell if the Islanders end up moving Sorokin, because if they do, that likely means they are embracing a rebuild. If he’s available, there is no reason the Oilers shouldn’t be calling Islanders’ general manager Mathieu Darche every single day.

