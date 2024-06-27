Oilers Confirm Ken Holland Will Not Be Returning to Edmonton

According to hockey and TSN insider Darren Dreger, Ken Holland will not be returning to the Edmonton Oilers next season. With his contract coming up at the end of this season, there was some talk the Oilers were willing to find a spot for him on their staff somewhere. Instead, it looks like Holland will either seek other opportunities or retire.

His contract will officially expire on June 30, 2024. He finishes with a 220-121-32 record.

Dreger wrote:

Ken Holland officially told the Oilers yesterday that he will not return to the team next season in any capacity. And while Holland is now free to talk to other teams, he has not yet done so and is expected to take some time before deciding what his next move will be

Oilers CEO of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson has released the following statement regarding the Holland news:

“The Edmonton Oilers and Ken Holland have mutually agreed that his contract will not be extended beyond the end of its current term. Over the past five seasons as General Manager, Ken has not only built the Edmonton Oilers into one of the NHL’s best teams, he has also established a deeply rooted foundation of success and a culture of winning that will continue well into the future. Thanks in large part to Ken’s outstanding work, Edmonton has become a destination city for players around the National Hockey League. We wish Ken, Cindi and his entire family the very best and thank him for his leadership and contributions to the Oilers organization and the City of Edmonton.”

For the Oilers, they will now approach the NHL Draft on the 28th and 29th without a GM. They’ll also be heading into free agency without someone officially running the ship, even though Jeff Jackson will likely assume the role of primary decision-maker, backed up by Paul Coffey, Keith Gretzky, Bill Scott, and Brad Holland (Ken’s son).

The Oilers are in good shape to be a contender again next season, but have 10 UFAs and three big contracts that need to be extended in the next couple of seasons.

Did Holland Do Right by the Oilers?

This news brings a five-year relationship to an end. Holland was experienced and proven when he joined the team and he immediately began reshaping the roster, while also being gifted two of the game’s best players. Edmonton never missed the playoffs during his five-year run, reaching two Western Conference Finals and one Stanley Cup Final.

Holland faced criticism for his uneven tenure in Edmonton, marked by questionable contracts with Jack Campbell, Darnell Nurse, and Cody Ceci. Holland also made smart moves, such as signing 50-goal scorer Zach Hyman, trading for defenseman Mattias Ekholm, and acquiring Adam Henrique at the trade deadline.