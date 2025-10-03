Oilers Extending Knoblauch Improves the Chances of McDavid Staying

The Edmonton Oilers got a big extension out of the way on Friday morning. No, it wasn’t Connor McDavid, but instead head coach Kris Knoblauch, who has led this team to the Stanley Cup Final in each of his two seasons behind the bench.

It’s no real surprise to see Knoblauch get locked up. The success he has had in Edmonton has been incredible thus far, and more often than not, the lineup decisions he makes on a nightly basis, especially in the playoffs, seems to pay off nearly every time.

Related: McDavid Deserves Blame in Oilers’ Playoff Shortcomings

Knoblauch’s extension is for three years, locking him up through the 2028-29 season. It’s a very wise move for the Oilers, though one that just a few years back may not have been expected. It may seem crazy to think back on now, but this was a hiring many questioned at the time. Not only were many fans upset about the firing of Jay Woodcroft, but many felt Knoblauch wasn’t qualified and was only hired due to his connection with McDavid. It’s quite evident now that he was indeed ready to be an NHL coach, and getting this extension done is something that will not only please Oilers fans, but McDavid himself.

McDavid Very Familiar with Knoblauch

When Knoblauch’s hiring was first announced by the Oilers early into the 2023-24 season, there were plenty of rumblings that McDavid had a big role in the decision. After all, Knoblauch had served as the head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Erie Otters for all three of McDavid’s seasons with the organization.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

McDavid, to no surprise, had great success in the junior ranks under Knoblauch, racking up a ridiculous 97 goals and 285 points in only 166 games. His production was every bit as good in the playoffs as well, compiling a combined 68 points in 34 outings.

With the otherworldly stats he was posting at the junior ranks, it’s quite easy to understand why McDavid would have loved playing under Knoblauch. The 47-year-old bench boss realized what an elite talent he was working with, and gave the now-Oilers captain all sorts of opportunity to do what he does best.

Playing under Knoblauch at the NHL level, McDavid has continued to produce massive numbers. Even better, however, is that the Oilers as a team have had far more success. Prior to Knoblauch’s tenure, they hadn’t won a single game in the Western Conference Final. Under his watch, they’ve played in a Game 7 (2024) and a Game 6 (2025) in the Stanley Cup Final.

Related: McDavid Leaving the Oilers Could Set NBA-Like Precedent for NHL

As obvious as it may have been to lock Knoblauch up from a fan’s perspective, you can bet that decision is one that will make McDavid very happy given the familiarity between the two. Knoblauch could have had reservations to stick around given McDavid’s uncertain future, but chose to commit to the Oilers organization. That won’t go unnoticed by his best player.

Oilers Have Had Revolving Door of Coaches

What’s also great about this extension not only for McDavid, but the Oilers in general, is it puts an end to what has been a revolving door behind the bench. Since entering the NHL in 2015-16, McDavid has had five head coaches in Todd McLellan, Ken Hitchcock, Dave Tippett, Woodcroft, and Knoblauch. That is a significant amount of change for a player who just wrapped up his 10th NHL season.

Having a consistent voice behind the bench is something that this entire Oilers team will certainly appreciate. Add the comfortability aspect with McDavid having played under him in the OHL, and you can quickly understand how this decision may make the 28-year-old superstar much more open to re-signing in Edmonton, whether it be a long-or-short-term deal. Whether McDavid chooses to sign said extension right away remains to be seen, but Knoblauch’s extension could wind up being a massive part of why he chooses to stay.