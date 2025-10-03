Canadiens Need Early Wins to Solidify Playoff Hopes

The Montreal Canadiens enter the 2025-26 season with higher expectations than they’ve seen in years. The core is coming together, the front office has been aggressive in reshaping the roster, and fans are eager to see playoff hockey return to the Bell Centre for a second-straight season. But if last season taught anything, it’s that a poor start can put a lot of pressure on the end of the season.

A Better Start Is Needed

The 2024-25 campaign began in nightmarish fashion for Montreal. Through their first 31 games, the Canadiens managed only 12 wins. That record put them among the worst teams in the NHL during the opening months, well below the playoff cutoff line. The lack of consistency, scoring droughts, and defensive lapses all contributed to a hole that proved nearly impossible to climb out of.

It wasn’t until after the acquisition of Alexandre Carrier that the team began to stabilize defensively, showing signs of being the competitive unit many expected. Even with improved play, catching up in the standings required great hockey over the final months of the season. In today’s NHL, where parity reigns and playoff races tighten quickly, no team can afford to give away the first third of the schedule.

Montreal Canadiens Juraj Slafkovsky celebrates with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

A strong October and November don’t guarantee a playoff spot, but they set the tone. Good teams use early momentum as a buffer against inevitable injuries and slumps later in the campaign. For the Canadiens, banking points early is the difference between controlling their own destiny and chasing in the standings every night after Christmas.

Pressure in the Second Half Rarely Works

The problem with slow starts is that they force a team to play desperate hockey down the stretch. For a veteran club loaded with playoff experience, that pressure might be manageable. But for a young roster like the Canadiens, it’s an unnecessary burden.

Last season, Montreal’s youngsters were asked to deliver in must-win games long before they had built the consistency required. Surprisingly, they answered the call and climbed the hill. Led by Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson, the Habs got back into the playoffs.

History shows that young teams who rely on late surges usually come up short. The NHL schedule is gruelling, and expecting a roster still developing its identity to maintain near-perfect hockey over 40 or 50 games is unrealistic. The Canadiens should be aiming to reduce that pressure, not recreate it. Starting stronger means their young talent can grow within a more natural rhythm, without every game feeling like a playoff elimination match.

Canadiens’ Playoff Expectations

The Canadiens proved last season that they’re capable of battling their way into the playoffs, even after a disastrous start. That achievement, however, should be seen as a warning as much as a triumph. Yes, they showed resilience and growth, but relying on a frantic second-half push is not a sustainable strategy in a league where every point counts.

Now, expectations are no longer just about making the playoffs, it’s about building on that return. To do that, the Canadiens can’t wait until December to find their rhythm. A stronger start would allow them to compete not just for a wild-card spot, but potentially for better playoff seeding in the Atlantic Division.

By avoiding the pitfalls of last season’s early struggles, the Canadiens would give themselves room to grow, manage their young roster more strategically, and enter the postseason fresher and more confident. Simply put, if Montreal wants to turn their playoff appearance into a new standard rather than a one-off, their season must start with urgency and consistency.

The Canadiens have the talent, depth, and leadership to make the 2025-26 season a turning point in their rebuild. But the lessons of 2024-25 should be fresh in their minds. A sluggish start isn’t just inconvenient — it can be season-crushing. Montreal can’t afford to repeat the mistakes that left them playing desperate hockey for months on end.

Instead, they must treat opening night and the first 20 games with playoff-level urgency. Banking points early won’t just boost their chances of making the postseason, it will give their young roster confidence, stability, and breathing room. If the Canadiens truly want to return to the playoffs again, the path forward is clear: start better, start stronger, and don’t look back.