Oilers and Flyers in Rumored Blockbuster Trade Deadline Talks

The past 48 hours have been an interesting period for fans of the Edmonton Oilers. As the NHL Trade Deadline creeps closer, the Oilers are being linked to multiple names and players who have just sort of come out of nowhere. These are names that have been in the rumor mill, but for the most part, Edmonton wasn’t a frontrunner. Now, the Oilers are said to be kicking tires, with a major deal potentially brewing.

Specifically, there’s been chatter about the Oilers and conversations with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers are likely selling and considering the returns teams like Calgary and Montreal are getting on their respective deals, it’s no surprise. Oilers’ GM Ken Holland might have keyed in on some useful assets out of Philly and speculation is that the two sides are seeing if there’s a fit.

Oilers and Flyers Talking About Scott Laughton?

As per Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period, the NHL center trade market gained momentum ahead of the All-Star festivities with notable deals involving Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan last week. This activity has established a benchmark, and the Flyers are using those trades to set prices on some of their players. Scott Laughton is someone they are open to moving and Di Marco suggests the Oilers are interested.

He writes:

I’ve heard that six to eight teams have shown some level of interest in the former first round selection, including the Edmonton Oilers. According to one source, the Flyers and Oilers have had several conversations over the last number of weeks – but not just about Laughton.

Scott Laughton, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Flyers have reportedly set a first-round draft pick as the asking price for Laughton. They are showing no urgency in trading the 29-year-old and believe they can get that ask based on the Lindholm and Monahan trades. They might be right. Laughton, with two years left on his $3 million AAV contract, is a valuable asset and it is being reported that executives from different teams agree that a first-round selection is a fair value. The question is, do the Oilers think so?

Di Marco writes that interest in Laughton has sparked from multiple teams, so the Oilers may not be able to get this player at a bargain price.

Could the Laughton Conversations Expand to Something Even Bigger?

Sources reveal ongoing conversations between the Flyers and Oilers in recent weeks. One would have to assume that Laughton’s name isn’t the only one to pop up. Those talks likely extended beyond Laughton to encompass broader trade discussions. Elliotte Friedman noted in his 32 Thoughts column that GM Ken Holland has shown interest in defenseman Sean Walker.

Latest News & Highlights

He notes:

The prediction is Nick Seeler stays, and Jamie Drysdale’s arrival puts Sean Walker on the move (Edmonton and Tampa Bay are among interested parties). Rasmus Ristolainen’s stock is up, but the contract is tricky.

Walker would make a lot of sense for Edmonton. Some argue that he’s an upgrade on Cody Ceci and with the Flyers having cap space and a willingness to make deals, it’s possible Ceci could go the other way in a deadline trade that would also see picks and prospects moved.

Can Oilers Then Use the Cap Savings to Do Other Things?

If the Oilers just go for Walker and move Ceci in the process, the deal could involve Ceci and a top pick, which would then require the Flyers to retain salary in the trade. That savings, assuming it would be 50% of Walker’s $2.6 million contract would allow the Oilers to do something else.

Is there a world in which the Oilers move Ceci and a pick for Walker, then use whatever cap space and their first to take a big swing on a top-six winger? Is there a scenario in which a trade involves Laughton and Walker?