Lightning’s Sergachev Has Leg Surgery, Out Indefinitely

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev underwent surgery in New York to stabilize tibia and fibula fractures in his left leg, the club announced Thursday. He has no timetable for recovery at the moment and will soon return to Tampa to begin his rehab. Playing for the first time since Dec. 19, he came down awkwardly on his left leg after colliding with New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere in the second period of the Rangers’ 3-1 win. Sergachev had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher, and the team later ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Mikhail Sergachev, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Lightning blueliner missed 17 games with his previous injury and played 10:22 before being forced to depart Wednesday. Sergachev has been a key member of Tampa Bay’s back end for years. He’s a fixture in the top four when healthy, and the Bolts signed him to an eight-year, $68-million contract extension in the summer of 2022. The native of Russia has two goals and 17 assists over 34 games with the Lightning in 2023-24, his seventh year with the franchise.

Sergachev Takes to Social Media After the Injury

Sergachev took to social media on Thursday morning (Feb. 8) with an emotional post on Instagram stating that he will come back stronger after being stretchered off the ice on Wednesday following an injury.

“Oh man, why me? Why now? After all the games missed, coming back and getting injured again, feels unfair, feels terrible. Trying to stay calm and positive, but’s it’s impossible. After doing everything right I get this,” Sergachev wrote in the post. “The universe is unpredictable I guess, and has its own plan, but f**k the universe man. I know I’ll come back stronger and I know I’ll play better than before, but it’s tough right now, and it’s gonna be tough tomorrow.” – Sergachev via Instagram

“We all fight our own battles and this is mine. I’ll win, always do. Pain meds are good tho, if I was in the forest by myself I’d be dead, crazy innit?! Wanted to write how I feel here, don’t know why, but just wanted to let people that care about me know! I appreciate all of your messages. Thanks to the medical staff.”