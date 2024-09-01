Oilers & Maple Leafs: Exploring Odds of a Nicholas Robertson Trade

The Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs will both be contending in the 2024-25 season and hoping to win their first Stanley Cup in a long time. The Oilers haven’t won one since 1990, while the Maple Leafs have had an even longer drought since 1967. While both teams will be hoping to make a push this season, there is a chance the two sides could agree on a trade to give a young forward a fresh start that he’s requested. Nicholas Roberson has made it well-known he’s interested in being traded from the Maple Leafs after a couple of seasons of being under-utilized. The Oilers may look to continue bolstering their bottom-six forward group heading into the new campaign, and Robertson provides a skill set that could complement their current lineup.

Robertson’s impressive two-way game could give the Oilers a much stronger depth chart, and it could also give him the fresh start he’s been looking for. It would be tough for the two sides to pull off a deal that helps them both, but it’s possible, and the Oilers should be pursuing him. He is an upgrade on veteran forward Derek Ryan, who is penciled into the Oilers’ lineup currently.

Robertson could be a hidden gem that teams have yet to take a chance on. Both his offensive and defensive games are strong enough to help a contender right now, but his injuries have affected his trust within the Maple Leafs organization, thus likely leading to the trade request. So, what would a deal look like between the two, and is it possible?

Robertson’s Trade Value Isn’t High; Oilers Should Buy Low

Despite a strong skillset that many teams in the NHL could take advantage of in their lineup, Robertson’s trade value is likely at an all-time low. He is currently a restricted free agent (RFA) and requires a new contract which lowers his value already, but his lack of playing time and spot on the Maple Leafs depth chart should encourage the Oilers to buy low. While it would be smart for the Oilers to move some money out in a deal for Robertson, they have the money available to acquire him for a draft pick, depending on what the asking price will be. For someone who has made it known they don’t want to be a Maple Leaf, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get moved for close to nothing.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When they were looking at matching offer sheets from the St. Louis Blues toward Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg, the Oilers made a couple of moves to bolster their roster, including acquiring Vasily Podkolizin from the Vancouver Canucks. While Robertson may have a better stat line than Podkolzin, it’s fair to assume his value won’t be much higher in the minds of both the Oilers and Maple Leafs. In theory, a deal for Robertson may only cost the Oilers a third-round draft pick and a prospect, maybe someone like Phil Kemp or Albin Sundin.

The Oilers currently have $945,833 in cap space and while it’s widely believed they want to save money and upgrade during the season, it’s hard to pass up an opportunity like this when someone this skilled is available for close to nothing. While Robertson needs a new contract, I don’t think it would take much to get something worked out for under $1 million on a bridge deal.

If the Oilers wanted to make a safe bet, they could try and move Ryan, who has a $900,000 cap hit, instead of a prospect which gives them a bit more flexibility. With training camp rapidly approaching, hopefully, the Oilers make a move on Robertson and give him the fresh start he deserves to finally showcase what kind of potential the Maple Leafs are missing out on.