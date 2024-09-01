Around The World of Hockey: Koskinen, De Leo, Kunlun Red Star

Welcome to a new, weekly column that takes a look around the world of hockey outside of the NHL. In the first-ever edition of this article, former Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen has found a new profession after retiring from his playing days, Chase De Leo is considering a move to the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), and two new signings for the KHL’s Kunlun Red Star have helped made them look like a stronger team heading into the new campaign.

Mikko Koskinen Retires, Becomes Hockey Agent in Finland

Back in April 2024, it was announced that former Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen had retired from professional hockey after a strong career split between the NHL, KHL, Liiga, and the Swiss National League (NL). Oilers fans remember Koskinen for his stint during the 2018-19 season and 2021-22 season. In the 2022-23 season, Koskinen opted to leave the NHL and joined HC Lugano in the NL where he ultimately finished his career. Now, Koskinen has switched careers to become a player agent back in his home country of Finland.

Koskinen had a rather impressive stat line during his career in the NHL, but he was never a bonafide starter. In 168 NHL games, he posted 3.01 goals-against average (GAA) and a .906 save percentage (SV%). His 83 wins as an Oiler ranks him sixth all-time in franchise history ahead of Dwayne Roloson and Curtis Joseph.

Chase De Leo Considering KHL Move

According to a report from Sport Express’ Ivan Bohun, forward Chase De Leo is strongly considering signing in the KHL with Barys Astana. Presently 28 years old, De Leo was drafted in 2014 by the Winnipeg Jets in the fourth round. While making a push, De Leo has only made seven appearances at the NHL level between the Jets, New Jersey Devils, and Anaheim Ducks. De Leo has had an impressive career at the American Hockey League (AHL) level though, as he has 349 points through 494 games split between the Manitoba Moose, Utica Comets, and San Diego Gulls.

For the past two seasons, De Leo has been the captain of the Gulls where he was just under a point-per-game average. In the 2022-23 season, he scored nine goals and added 14 assists for 23 points through 22 games. Last season, he scored 15 goals and added 33 assists for 48 points through 52 games. With a strong skillset but no path to the NHL just yet, it’s no surprise De Leo is considering making a move overseas to revamp his career.

Kunlun Red Star Sign Nail Yakupov & Semyon Sinyatkin

One KHL team looking to make a playoff push this season is the Kunlun Red Star, who have signed Nail Yakupov and Semyon Sinyatkin in hopes of bolstering their forward group. Yakupov, 30 years old, is coming off of a solid showing with the KHL’s Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk where he scored eight goals and added 11 assists for 19 points through 31 games. The 2012 first-overall pick in the NHL draft has carved out a solid career for himself in Russia and looks to continue doing so in a larger role this season.

Sinyatkin, a 20-year-old, has come up through the St. Petersburg system in the Junior Hockey League (MHL) and Supreme Hockey League (VHL), with 12 KHL games under his belt with SKA St. Petersburg. He could be given a larger role with the Red Star as he tries to make a name for himself at the KHL level, and the youngster is expected to make a splash during his rookie campaign. After a disappointing 2023-24 season that saw them finish with a 25-37-6 record, the Red Star will be hoping they can make a playoff push with all their new additions.