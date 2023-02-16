Oilers News & Rumors: Puljujarvi, Karlsson, Chychrun, Kane

The Edmonton Oilers are a popular team when it comes to NHL Trade Deadline talk. Most of the discussion revolves around the reports that GM Ken Holland called the San Jose Sharks about Erik Karlsson, but there are other names worth keeping an eye on, both internally and externally. What’s the latest on Jesse Puljujarvi? Where do things sit with the Oilers’ interest in Patrick Kane and/or Jakob Chychrun?

The Latest on Erik Karlsson

As much of a long shot as landing Erik Karlsson would be for the Oilers (for any team, really) this is not dead, reports Chris Johnston of TSN. He was on TSN 1260 and said that this is very much still in play and it’s simply a matter of how much salary the Sharks are willing to retain in any potential deal. That is something the public doesn’t have the answer to, even if Pierre LeBrun is saying the rumored 18% maximum is inaccurate.

The Oilers are looking for a puck mover and the players on this team are hoping if management takes a big swing that it is for someone who can control the offensive zone and get the puck out of the defensive zone with ease. Jeff Marek noted on his show that it is believed Karlsson would be interested in waiving his no-trade clause to join the Oilers and that the conversations had between the defenseman and the Oilers’ stars who went to the All-Star Game probably did a lot to secure that interest.

What Is Up With Puljujarvi and Yamamoto?

The fact that Jesse Puljujarvi has not been waived or traded yet is baffling many who follow the Oilers’ cap situation closely. No one new went on LTIR and for Kailer Yamamoto to be activated — and he appears ready to go from the way he’s been practicing — money needs to come off of the books. The Oilers delayed waiving Puljujarvi and Yamo didn’t play on Wednesday, but a decision might need to be made on Thursday if the Oilers can’t hold Yamamoto out any longer.

As for Puljujarvi, there is some belief that waiving him might actually make trading him easier. If he clears, he can then go up and down without the need for waivers and that will interest more teams who would want the flexibility with his $3 million cap hit.

Oilers Still In On Patrick Kane

I reported last week that the Oilers reportedly had a pocket deal with the Chicago Blackhawks ready to go for Patrick Kane. It was a matter of Kane accepting the deal and new reports of the two teams he’d be open to joining are the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs could be one reason why there’s not been more discussion around the Oilers’ interest. That said, Elliotte Friedman notes that the interest from the Oilers is still there.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman wrote in his latest 32 Thoughts column:

Edmonton is dollar-in and dollar-out. That’s not news. GM Ken Holland is prepared to wait to see the sellers sweat. He’s been doing this since before cavemen invented fire, so he won’t panic. Look at how we’ve been preparing for big Oilers waivers news, and he’s delayed almost a week. (The Lamoriello rule: “If you have time, use it.”) I do think he’s checked on Patrick Kane. They’ve looked into Erik Karlsson, although there is real scepticism San Jose would be willing to eat 40 per cent of that contract until it’s over. Shayne Gostisbehere interests them, although there are other options.

When it comes to Kane, the “wait to see the sellers sweat” line is fascinating. What if it’s Kane who starts to sweat? What if his lack of production and knowledge that teams he was interested in are no longer options suddenly hits him? At what point does he say, ‘I want to win and I need to get out of here. OK, Edmonton is a good fit, do what you can to make it work?’ That could put the Oilers in the driver’s seat if they’re still open to this deal as the deadline gets closer.

Oilers Out on Jakob Chychrun?

Most insiders believe the Oilers have backed away from the idea of adding Jakob Chychrun to their lineup. While GM Ken Holland has checked in on this, Friedman thinks they’re not as serious as other teams or on the player as some originally expected. Marek reports that one of the issues in Arizona is that the Coyotes, under no circumstances, want to take back more salary than they are moving out in any deal. That means Edmonton can’t necessarily dump their contracts to the Coyotes and have Arizona retain anything in the Chychrun deal.

The Coyotes are not a team that can afford to take a net loss after this deal. It has to be more dollars out than in.