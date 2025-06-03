Oilers News & Rumours: Brown, Knoblauch, Arvidsson, Skinner, McDavid

The Edmonton Oilers have earned the right to play in their second straight Stanley Cup Final against the team that defeated them last season in seven games, and are hoping for a better outcome this time around. In this latest edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we take a look at some injury updates, who might come out of their lineup for Game 1, and the practice drama surrounding Connor McDavid.

Connor Brown Questionable for Game 1

After telling fans that Connor Brown would be ready for the first game of the series, head coach Kris Knoblauch announced on Tuesday (Jun. 3) that he was a game-time decision.

Connor Brown is a "game-time decision" for Game 1 of the Cup Final tomorrow, per Kris Knoblauch. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 3, 2025

Brown, who is 31 years old, has been a huge part of the Oilers’ success in the playoffs. Through 14 playoff games this time around, he has scored five goals and added three assists for eight points, and has been incredible on the penalty kill and in the defensive zone. Having him back for Game 1 would be massive, considering the team won’t get Zach Hyman back.

Kris Knoblauch Joins Elite Company

Knoblauch joined some elite company after helping lead the Oilers to their second straight appearance in the Stanley Cup Final.

Kris Knoblauch becomes the first coach since 1970 to bring a team to the Stanley Cup Final in each of his first two seasons.



That coach was Scotty Bowman (1968-70 w/St. Louis), whose son, Stan, of course, is Knoblauch’s G.M. — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) May 30, 2025

Knoblauch, who joined the Oilers after the team decided to move on from Jay Woodcroft, was hired after a successful stint in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Hartford Wolf Pack, where he was for parts of five seasons. Over 151 regular-season games, Knoblauch has posted a 94-47-10 record and is hoping he can help bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada and add to his impressive resume.

Skinner, Arvidssson, Kapanen: Who Comes Out For Brown?

The Oilers have a tough decision to make when Brown makes his way back into the lineup, and that’s choosing who comes out of their lineup. They have had a full roster of players who have played extremely well, and it’s tough to pull any of them out of the lineup.

Jeff Skinner lacks the playoff experience, but has performed well in the two games this postseason, notching a goal and an assist. Viktor Arvidsson doesn’t have the offensive confidence he once had, but he forechecks extremely well and always works hard at both ends of the ice. Kasperi Kapanen has been playing a strong two-way game as well and seems to fit well in the Oilers’ top six.

We may not have any indication of who comes out for Brown until their pre-game skate on Wednesday (Jun. 4) before Game 1, but it will be a really difficult decision for the coaching staff to make.

McDavid Leaves Practice Early, Fans Panic

On Sunday (Jun. 1), Oilers fans went into a panic when it was revealed that McDavid had left practice early after speaking with trainers, with concern that he could be dealing with a minor injury.

May 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) pose with the trophy after winning the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

However, Knoblauch revealed that there was no reason to panic, and McDavid leaving practice had nothing to do with an injury, stating there was “no issue” with their captain.

Oilers fans can take a sigh of relief knowing McDavid will be ready to go, as he tries to win his first Stanley Cup, and help the Oilers win their first championship since 1990.

The Oilers and Panthers kick things off on Wednesday (Jun. 4).

As the 2024-25 postseason moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.