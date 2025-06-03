Original Six PWHL Teams Unveil Protection Lists

Ahead of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Expansion Draft on June 9, each of the original six teams was allowed to select three players for protection. On June 3, each team’s protection list was revealed, including nine forwards, six defenders, and three goaltenders from the six teams.

Boston Fleet

Aerin Frankel – Goaltender

Megan Keller – Defender

Alina Muller – Forward

Minnesota Frost

Taylor Heise – Forward

Kendall Coyne Schofield – Forward and captain

Lee Stecklein – Defender

Montréal Victoire

Ann-Renee Desbiens – Goaltender

Marie-Philip Poulin – Forward and captain

Laura Stacey – Forward

New York Sirens

Sarah Fillier – Forward

Ella Shelton – Defender

Micah Zandee-Hart – Defender and captain

Ottawa Charge

Emily Clark – Foward

Gwyneth Philips – Goaltender

Ronja Savolainen – Defender

Toronto Sceptres

Renata Fast – Defender

Blayre Turnbull – Forward and captain

Daryl Watts – Forward

Ottawa and Boston protected one player of each position, Montreal and Toronto protected two forwards and a goaltender, New York protected two defenders and a forward. Two of the four of the original six teams elected to protect their captains, with two teams leaving their captains available. Both of those teams, the Boston Fleet and the Ottawa Charge, left their top scorers open as well.

PWHL Logos (Photo Credit: PWHL)

With Vancouver and Seattle set to make the PWHL an eight-team league in 2025-26, there is a plethora of talent for them to choose from even with 18 players being protected.

Executive Signing Window Opens Tomorrow

On June 4 at 9 a.m. EDT, the executive signing window opens. From then until June 8 at 5 p.m. EDT, PWHL Vancouver and PWHL Seattle have the opportunity to sign up to five players who were not protected. On June 9 at 8:30 p.m. EDT, both expansion teams will select seven players each to draw up to 12 players. If either team does not sign five players during the executive signing window, they will be allowed more draft picks until they draw up to 12 players.