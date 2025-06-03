Flyers Should Pursue Jason Robertson at All Costs

The Philadelphia Flyers are still in need of a superstar. It’s Matvei Michkov’s franchise to lead, to be clear, but a partner in crime could go a long way—that’s why the 2025 NHL Draft, in which they possess seven top-50 picks, is so important. However, according to a report, they may not have to wait very long to make huge strides in solving their talent issue.

In a June 2 edition of the Donnie and Dhali podcast, insider Rick Dhaliwal noted that he’s heard Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson in trade talks, given the team’s salary cap crunch. Robertson is entering the last year of a $7.75 million cap-hit deal.

While it was a brief mention, the vibes around the Stars have been far from positive following their Western Conference Final exit. The 6-foot-3, 207-pounder just might be on the block.

So, let’s entertain the idea. If Robertson is truly available, the Flyers should do everything in their power to get him on the roster. That includes their sixth-overall pick.

Robertson Is One of the NHL’s Underrated Superstars

While Robertson is unquestionably a star-level player, the term “superstar” may seem like a stretch, on the surface. He’s had back-to-back 80-point showings in the prime of his career without missing any games—that’s not otherworldly production nowadays. However, he’s far more gifted than those numbers indicate.

Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson (21) tries to get to a loose puck in front of Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) (Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Robertson tied for sixth in 5-on-5 scoring this season with Leon Draisaitl and Nathan MacKinnon. It’s production on the man advantage that evaded him this season, scoring 19 points (and getting points on a lowly 55.88% of power-play goals he was on the ice for—Michkov was at 77.27%, for example). Still, no matter how you put it, he was only 26th in league scoring—what’s the justification for being all-in?

The eye test does the heavy lifting here (and the analytics back it up). For starters, his defensive game is exceptional. Allowing 2.30 goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 over the past three seasons, he’s right around Jordan Staal (2.27), Auston Matthews (2.28), Mark Stone (2.29), and Anthony Cirelli (2.37). The Stars’ winger is defensively attentive, so he’s versatile in that way.

But what makes Robertson most exciting is his offense. Despite being one of the NHL’s slowest skaters, he’s unstoppable in transition. He’s arguably one of the five smartest players in the world, using his IQ to deceive the opposition and create high-danger looks. His shot is also very high-end, averaging 37 goals per 82 games on 15.19% shooting for his career.

It might not show in terms of recent point-scoring, but Robertson is immensely gifted. Impacting the game in all three zones and capable of driving an elite first line, he’s one of the few superstars in the NHL. If he’s available, the Flyers’ competition should be 30 other teams.

Why Robertson Makes Sense for the Flyers’ Future

There are entire draft classes that don’t have a player as good as Robertson. In fact, he is far and away the most productive forward selected over the past eight years—Elias Pettersson and Jack Hughes have only sniffed his career per-60 scoring rate.

Career points per 60 of all players drafted since 2017:



1. Jason Robertson – 3.50

2. Elias Pettersson – 3.06

3. Jack Hughes – 2.95

4. Robert Thomas – 2.90

5. Matvei Michkov – 2.83 — Justin Giampietro (@justingiam) June 3, 2025

At 25 years old, Robertson should have about a decade of superstar hockey left. The best evidence here is Artemi Panarin—a high-IQ, subpar skating winger who is still one of the top scorers in the game as a 33-year-old. These types of players can have surprising longevity.

This makes Robertson a lasting investment. A trio of him, Michkov, and Travis Konecny is good enough to get into the playoffs every season for many seasons to come, regardless of what else is on the roster. The Flyers of today have their issues, so you can debate the validity of that claim for 2025–26, but the sentiment stands—the long-term floor is a playoff team, and likely an above-average one.

The biggest issue Philadelphia needs to tackle is still talent. They could use another game-breaker aside from Michkov, which is pretty difficult to obtain through drafting. By getting a 25-year-old superstar, they’ve essentially checked off that box for good. There’d be work to be done down the middle, defensively, and potentially between the pipes, but that’s why they stocked up on A) first-round draft picks and B) cap space.

To the point of needing centers, that would be partially mitigated by having Robertson and Michkov on the wings. Having three superstars on a line is overkill—it flat-out wouldn’t be necessary. Perhaps a speedy, transitionally-savvy top-six center might do the trick to complement those two and form a Stanley Cup-caliber top line, rather than a bona fide “1C.” Having Robertson makes team-building far easier.

A Legitimate Trade Offer Starts with Flyers’ Sixth-Overall Pick

This is where a lot of people will get split. Assuming a Robertson trade is even on the table, the Flyers probably won’t get away with sending late first-round picks away. Unfortunately, it will cost them big, and Michkov is a no-go. The likeliest alternative: their 2025 sixth-overall pick.

Consider everything outlined before this. In terms of point-scoring, Robertson has beaten out the last eight first-overall picks, plus everyone else in those classes. Just as important, that production is here to stay for some time—he’s only 25.

Let’s say Robertson cost the Flyers their earliest two first- and second-round picks, plus Bobby Brink. That’s a ridiculous package, and maybe even more than the Stars would ask for, but it’s safer to overpay than underpay. The Orange and Black would be left with a long-term forward lineup looking something like this:

Left Wing Center Right Wing Jason Robertson N/A Matvei Michkov Tyson Foerster N/A Travis Konecny Alex Bump Jett Luchanko Owen Tippett Denver Barkey Noah Cates Jakob Pelletier

Aside from their top two centers, they’re pretty much set. Those are two of the hardest positions to acquire in hockey, but the Flyers would still have an abundance of draft capital. Whether they want to get a player like Marco Rossi to fill the top-six center void or draft their way out of the conundrum, it’s doable.

By making this deal, the Flyers would be set up with two superstars long-term (Michkov and Robertson) and true contention aspirations for the first time in over a decade. Is the sixth-overall pick and more a cost too much to bear, or is it a sacrifice you’re willing to make?

