Flames News & Rumors: Zary, Prosvetov, Andersson & More

In this week’s edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Connor Zary is still looking for a contract extension. Meanwhile, Dan Vladar’s future with the Flames continues to remain unclear as the organization reportedly has their eyes on another goaltender. In other news, Rasmus Andersson revealed that he played through an injury at the World Championships. Last but not least, Mikael Backlund received Selke Trophy votes for the eighth time in his career.

Zary Extension Remains a Mystery

The Flames have a few restricted free agents (RFAs) to re-sign this offseason, though the most talked-about and perhaps the most confusing of the bunch is Connor Zary. The 23-year-old is a building block for the organization but was limited to just 54 games in 2024-25 due to two separate knee injuries.

Connor Zary, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The injury concern, along with the fact that Zary has yet to break out offensively after two seasons in the NHL, has some believing he should be signed to a bridge deal. That said, others believe that his offensive game could see a big improvement in 2025-26, making a long-term deal similar to what Matt Coronato signed one month ago a more beneficial option.

Vladar’s Future Remains Murky

Dan Vladar is the Flames’ biggest unrestricted free agent (UFAs) this summer. The 27-year-old has served as the organization’s backup goalie for the past four seasons and saw a slightly bigger role in 2024-25, playing behind his rookie partner Dustin Wolf.

Though Vladar’s 2.80 goals-against average (GAA) and .898 save percentage (SV%) in 30 appearances are far from outstanding, he gave his team solid goaltending down the stretch. He would be a cheap option to bring back and continue working behind Wolf, though the Flames might be looking elsewhere.

Based on a recent report, the Flames are a top contender to sign Russian goaltender Ivan Prosvetov. The 26-year-old spent the 2024-25 season with CSKA Moscow in the Kontinental Hockey League, where he put up a 2.32 GAA and a .920 SV% in 38 games. He’s logged 24 career games in the NHL, split between the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche, and would likely only return to North American soil with a guaranteed role.

Andersson Played Through Injury at Worlds

Rasmus Andersson confessed to reporters during his final media availability that he suffered a fractured fibula before the end of the season. Many expected he would need some time to rest and recover, but he announced that same day that he would be representing Sweden at the World Championships.

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Sweden lost to Team USA, 6-2, in the semifinal, where it was clear Andersson was not at his best. He shouldered the blame for his team’s loss before revealing that he was still not at 100 percent following his leg injury. The good news, however, is that he expects to be fully healthy before next season.

Backlund Gets Selke Votes

Flames captain Mikael Backlund is no stranger to Selke Trophy votes. The 36-year-old saw his name pop up on the ballot for the eighth time in nine seasons and the fourth straight year. He finished 35th on this year’s ballot with three fifth-place votes.

Backlund has finished top 10 in Selke voting three times in his 1,066-game career, proving just how valuable a defensive player he has been to the Flames. Though no longer the player he was in his prime, finishing on the Selke ballot proves he still has game left.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

Though things will remain quiet for the Flames when the Stanley Cup Final begins on Wednesday, things will pick up in the coming weeks as free agency inches closer. Along with decisions on several pending UFAs, as trade rumours continue to swirl, general manager (GM) Craig Conroy will do his best to find a top-line center for his team.