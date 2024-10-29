Oilers’ Paul Fischer Talks Connection to Bowman, Getting Traded, Prized Stuffed Animal & More

Paul Fischer was drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues and quickly made a name for himself as one of the best freshman defensemen in college hockey for the University of Notre Dame. One year later, as the Blues sent offer sheets for Edmonton Oilers’ Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway, Fischer’s signing rights were used in a trade to smooth things over with Edmonton’s front office after the chaos.

Now six games into his sophomore season, Fischer has already shown promising growth on both ends of the ice. The Hockey Writers’ Michael Ostrower recently caught up with the 19-year-old to discuss the start of his season, the chaos of this past summer, a connection to the Oilers’ front office, and more.

USDP Prepared Fischer for Notre Dame

Born in River Forest, Illinois, Fischer grew up a Chicago Blackhawks fan. Early in his career, he played for the Chicago Mission AAA teams, where he quickly established himself as one of the top young defensemen in the nation. It was no surprise he later joined the United States Development Program (USDP), which brings together the nation’s 22 best amateur players at each age level for their U-17 and U-18 seasons. In his two seasons with the program (2021-22, 2022-23), he tallied 41 points (10 goals and 31 assists) over 112 games.

When asked about his playstyle, Fischer stated, “My skating and hockey IQ are my two biggest strengths. I like to think I’m a good passer but overall a steady defenseman who can bring a positive impact on both sides of the puck.”

As a teenager, the USDP was Fischer’s livelihood and prepared him for the next level. He made the sacrifice to forgo traditional high school and commit to following his NHL dreams. He got what he wanted on the ice, but the program was also a place where he found friendships off the ice.

“I’ve been with Danny [Nelson] for three full years now and Carter [Slaggert] plenty more. Carter and I grew up playing for the [Chicago] Mission together and it has all just been fun…. Obviously, you go to a place like the [USDP] and it’s such a valuable experience because you are with guys who are pushing you every day. They have an amazing weight room and shooting room. All the extra stuff that gives you that 1% push every day, and you’re with your best friends.”

The bond the USDP gave these three have been instrumental in their development. Nelson, a 2023 second-round draft pick of the New York Islanders, tallied 23 points (nine goals and 14 assists) last season with Notre Dame as one of the best two-way centers in college hockey. Slaggert, despite standing just 5-foot-9, appeared in 32 of 34 games last season as one of the school’s more consistent forwards. The three have been inseparable, pushing one another to be the best players and people they can be on and off the ice.

Fischer and Nelson decided to share a dorm room for the 2024-25 school year, showing their bond is more than just hockey. During the draft process, Fischer told the media about his connection with a childhood stuffed animal, a black dog named “Duke,” which he brought to the USDP.

Rest assured, Duke made his way to college. Fischer shared that Duke “chills with Danny and me” and said, “He is still the man.” After a few years in South Bend, Indiana, Duke is hopeful to make his way to Edmonton, although we will have to check back in with Paul when the time comes.

Fischer’s Connection to Bowman

While the Oilers did not have much interest in drafting Fischer at the 2023 Draft, a change in management paved the way for the franchise to acquire his signing rights.

“I played with Stan Bowman’s kid, Camden, with the [Chicago] Mission so I had some familiarity with [the family],” Fischer said. “I’ll continue to get feedback right from [Bowman] which will help a lot, but it was different management during the draft process so Edmonton was never really on my mind.”

While Fischer has only been a member of the Oilers’ organization since August, team representatives have already begun helping his development. “I’ve had a couple calls with Stan, then also some player development and weight room guys,” Fischer stated. “They have been nothing but awesome and are in full support of whatever I need.”

Fischer Will Learn From Duncan Keith

Fischer’s ties to Bowman run deeper, as the current Oilers and former Chicago Blackhawks general manager helped bring in and retain two of Fischer’s childhood idols, Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook.

Now, Fischer is a member of the same organization where Keith finished his career and now serves as a player development coach. The two share a similar playing style as smooth-skating, physical, high-IQ, two-way defensemen, and Fischer plans to fully tap into Keith’s wealth of knowledge.

When asked if these similarities were a result of studying Keith’s playstyle, Fischer replied that his playstyle was something he naturally gravitated toward.

“It’s just how I wanted to play. I want to shut down the other team. I mostly grew up watching [Keith and Seabrook] as a fan and not really depicting their game. But now it is pretty special to have Keith in Edmonton so I will get to watch video with him and learn the game through his eyes. Obviously getting to learn from a guy like that will be pretty surreal.”

Fischer’s Goals & Future

Although Fischer hasn’t made a big impact on the scoresheet as some Oilers fans might hope, that isn’t his style of play—despite recording 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in 34 games last season and three assists in six games this season. His solid play has earned him consistent top-pairing minutes from Notre Dame head coach Jeff Jackson.

With the NHL likely in Fischer’s future, he chooses to stay grounded and focus on the day-to-day. “I think [turning professional] will happen when it happens. Obviously, I am in a really good spot here at Notre Dame so I haven’t even thought about that,” Fischer said. “I just want to win a lot of games and win a National Championship. Obviously coach Jackson has been awesome in the transition. Everything we have [at Notre Dame] is helping me get stronger and prepare for the next level so I am just going to take it year by year.”

While Fischer is focusing on this season with Notre Dame, he also hopes to wear the United States jersey again at the 2025 World Junior Championship—the pinnacle of international junior hockey—especially after winning gold with the U-18 team in 2023.

“The U-18 World [Junior Championship] was a great experience and being let off the [U-20] team last year lit a fire under me. Making the U-20 team is a pretty big goal of mine for [this season]. Whenever you get to play for your country it’s such an honor and you never know once you take the jersey off if you will ever wear it again. But right now my focus is on Notre Dame and everything else will fall into place.”

Fischer still has a long season ahead, as well as a hopeful trip to Ottawa for the 2025 World Junior Championship, but that does not mean Oilers fans should hesitate to get excited. He is a big-bodied, left-handed defenseman with a professional playstyle, and while he may be a few seasons from reaching the NHL, he will surely be a big help on the blue line once in Edmonton.