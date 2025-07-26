5 Reasons the Edmonton Oilers Will Be Better in 2025-26

The Edmonton Oilers have had two very good seasons in a row, a rather obvious statement given that they’ve played in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals. That said, it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing throughout, particularly this past season where they stumbled so bad out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break that there were some questioning whether they’d get into the playoffs at all.

Injuries played a big part in their struggles late in the 2024-25 campaign, but they would still certainly like to get some more consistency throughout the regular season. Of course, they would also like to have more success in the Stanley Cup Final, where they’ve twice come up short against the Florida Panthers. Oilers fans can take solace in the fact that this team in 2025-26 may be capable of doing both, and here are five reasons why.

Youth Inserted Into Lineup

The one critique surrounding the Oilers heading into the 2024-25 season was their age. They were the oldest team in the NHL, which felt like somewhat of a recipe for disaster in a league that is getting faster and faster each and every year.

It didn’t wind up affecting the Oilers all too much, though some of their veterans did appear quite tired in the Cup Final against the Panthers. Oilers management may have noticed this, as they parted ways with Corey Perry, Viktor Arvidsson, Jeff Skinner, and Evander Kane.

Matthew Savoie, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Granted, some of those moves came because of their cap situation, but removing those players will allow them to add some youth to the lineup. Both Isaac Howard and Matt Savoie, two 21-year-olds with a ton of offensive potential, are expected to crack the roster this season. Having that youth injected into the lineup will be a major boost for the Oilers.

Motivated Connor McDavid

As of July 1, Connor McDavid was able to sign an extension with the Oilers. The fact that he has yet to do so shouldn’t be seen as a major concern just yet for the fan base, but the fact of the matter is that, as of now, his future in Edmonton beyond the 2025-26 season is up in the air.

Since getting into the NHL, McDavid has won plenty of personal accolades, but has yet to win the trophy he’s really after. He would want nothing more than to do so in the city that he’s called home for his entire NHL career to date. You can guarantee he’s going to be doing anything and everything in his power to bring a championship to Edmonton before potentially leaving elsewhere.

Mangiapane Gives Draisaitl a Legitimate Top-Six Winger

It didn’t get a ton of attention from the hockey world as a whole, but the Oilers may have made a very wise signing in Andrew Mangiapane, who they gave a two-year, $7.2 million deal to on the opening day of free agency. There’s a strong chance that the $3.6 million cap hit will be viewed as a huge bargain in a very short time.

When put in the right spots, Mangiapane can score goals. He put up a career-high 35 in 2021-22 as a member of the Calgary Flames, and will have a chance to rival that total with the Oilers. It’s no secret that Leon Draisaitl has needed a true top-six winger for many years, and Mangiapane gives him just that. This duo will have a huge part in the Oilers’ success this coming season.

Much Healthier Version of Ekholm

There’s been some chatter that we may have seen the best of Mattias Ekholm. The veteran blueliner was a rock for the Oilers throughout his entire tenure, right up until his return late in the playoffs after missing a ton of time due to an injury. Unfortunately, he struggled in a big way after his return.

What many are forgetting is that prior to being hurt in 2024-25, Ekholm was once again having a very good season. His struggles in the playoffs don’t indicate a sign of aging, but instead showed that he was nowhere near healthy. Having an entire offseason to rest and recover from whatever he was dealing with will be huge for him, and having him back healthy and dominant will help this Oilers team be even better.

New Voice for Skinner and Pickard

Considering we are nearly in August, it doesn’t seem as though Oilers fans will get their wish when it comes to a change in between the pipes. Despite their shortcomings over the past two seasons, it seems like management is running things back with a duo of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard once again. It’s not ideal, though there weren’t a whole ton of targets for management to pursue.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save against the Florida Panthers during the second period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

What Oilers management did do, however, was decide not to offer an extension to goalie coach Dustin Schwartz. This was also something the fan base had been clamouring for quite some time, as there have been a lot of goalies who have faltered under Schwartz’s guidance. Whether the change actually benefits the Oilers goalies remains to be seen, but it certainly won’t make things any worse.

Another Great Oilers Season in Store

While making it back to a third-straight Stanley Cup Final is no easy feat, this Oilers team is a very special group. Yes, plenty of that comes from having two of the game’s greatest stars in McDavid and Draisaitl, but they also have a solid support cast that doesn’t always get the recognition they deserve. This team will be very good once again in 2025-26, and have a strong chance at finally ending their lengthy Cup drought.