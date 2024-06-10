Oilers Sit Ceci in Favor Of Desharnais, Kane Stays In

Several reports out of the morning skate and based upon comments made after by players and the coaching staff will see a couple of lineup changes for the Edmonton Oilers heading into Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Defenseman Vincent Desharnais is in for Cody Ceci, and will likely play alongside Darnell Nurse. Evander Kane missed the skate but says he’s in for Game 2. It looks like there’s some line juggling going on as well.

Desharnais says he’s excited to get back into the lineup and says he’s been ready over the past few games he’s been sitting. “I’ll just do my job,” he said. He noted that his pairing with Nurse offers the Oilers two pretty long sticks and they are hard to play against and will try to make things as difficult as possible for the Panthers. He noted he’s built a good relationship with Nurse and he’s looking forward to playing with him.

Noting it sucks to be watching, he’s trying to learn as much as he can while he’s been watching games. He didn’t have a problem accepting his role and the big defender noted that’s one of the reasons the team has been successful. Everyone is accepting of their role and whatever the coach thinks is best is good with a team that wants to win a Stanley Cup together.

Evander Kane Says He’s Good to Go For Game 2

Despite missing the morning skate and looking like he might have been laboring a bit in Game 1, Evander Kane confirmed he will play Monday night. Kane has been dealing with a couple of injury issues throughout the playoffs and speculation in the morning was that he might be scratched in favor of Sam Carrick or an 11-7 deployment.

An effective Kane is key for the Oilers as they try to maintain their depth and physical edge in a series that is only going to get nastier as it goes. Ryan Rishaug noted after the morning skate, “Carrick game time decision says Knoblauch. My sense is it would be [Corey] Perry coming out if Carrick plays. [Warren] Foegele was off ice pretty early.”