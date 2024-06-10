Bruins & Devils Could Be Good Trade Partners for Linus Ullmark

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney has roughly $20 million in salary cap space to work with this offseason to find players who will improve the club. One of the biggest trade chips on the market is Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark.

Ullmark is entering the final year of his contract, worth $5 million per season. That is a very affordable cap hit for a team looking to upgrade in net. Also, there is no shortage of suitors for his services, which reportedly includes the Ottawa Senators. However, the more intriguing team in the mix is the New Jersey Devils, who could be a great trade partner.

Devils Addressing Goaltending

According to Pierre LeBrun from The Athletic (from ‘NHL rumblings: Devils goalie search, Zegras, Marner, Necas, Gibson, Saros and more from the combine’ -The Athletic, 6/4/2024), the Devils are interested in Ullmark. General Manager Tom Fitzgerald has made it clear he wants to address the goalie position. Their core group is young but established and is dangerous offensively. With Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, and Timo Meier paving the way, there’s no shortage of firepower. Losing Dougie Hamilton was a big blow to the team’s defensive group, but the goaltending is subpar.

Since the 2020-21 season, the Devils have dressed 12 different goaltenders. The situation took a turn for the better when Vitek Vanecek became the first goalie since Devils legend Martin Brodeur to have a 30-win season. However, this season, their goaltending came back down to earth, and it was a tough year for Vanecek who finished with a 3.16 goals-against average, a .890 save percentage, and a subpar -13.54 goals saved above expected.

Simply, the Devils’ goaltending held them back – the team finished 30th in save percentage (.886). An upgrade is necessary. Vanecek was shipped off to the San Jose Sharks for Kaapo Kahkonen (March 8, 2024), who proved to be better, but this is a crucial summer for Fitzgerald, and the team must go big-game hunting.

Fitzgerald has made it known he wants a goaltender and is willing to give up the tenth overall pick in this year’s draft to get one. In an interview with Mike Morreale from NHL.com, Fitzgerald noted:

“I’m in the goalie market talking to teams, but there’s a ‘but’ and the ‘but’ is how do we want to build our team?” Fitzgerald said. “We’d like to add up front, we’d like to add on the back end, so what are those pieces going to cost us. With the goaltending, what’s that going to cost us?

Does the No. 10 pick get you that type of player that you can add to the group? It’s easy to say, ‘Go get so-and-so and then you build from there.’ But there are some guys who have different contracts so how are those players going to reprice at. There’s a lot to it, but, yes, the focus is on finding that goaltender.”

There is a willingness to upgrade the team, and that requires a goalie.

Bruins Can Capitalize on Return

It was originally reported by Bruce Garrioch from the Ottawa Sun that the Senators could offer defenseman Jakob Chychrun and a first-round pick for Ullmark. That would be a great return for the Bruins. If the Devils are to trade away the tenth overall pick, that would also be a win for Boston.

Boston’s prospect pool is not the most talented. They’ve seen Mason Lohrei and Matthew Poitras emerge as everyday players, but the cupboard is not stocked full. In the 2024 NHL Draft, the Bruins do not pick until the fourth round. Given how deep the draft is this season, getting back into the first round would be huge for the Bruins, and to pick that high would be a bonus.

The Bruins have the luxury of two number-one goalies on their roster, and Jeremy Swayman is their netminder of the future. Landing a top pick and drafting a player who can be a future-building block in the short term should be enough to entice Boston management. Also, the team would recoup $5 million in cap space, which can be used to upgrade other areas of the roster.

Players for Bruins to Draft

Tij Iginla is projected to be drafted in the top half of the first round, but there is a good chance he will be available at tenth overall. The Bruins could use an injection of goal-scoring, and adding a dynamic forward like Iginla would fit like a glove. Also, his father Jarome Iginla shared his illustrious career with the Bruins during the 2013-14 season. Tij is a tremendous young talent, with a great shot and soft hands around the net.

During his draft season, Iginla finished with 47 goals and 84 points. He is not the same physical specimen that his father was but a good, skilled player, who would be a great fit for the Bruins. However, he is not the only option.

Cole Eiserman, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Cole Eiserman would also be a great selection, as he has a lethal shot and is willing to shoot from anywhere. Goal-scoring plagued the Bruins this season, and having a young dynamic first-shot mentality would be huge. Eiserman represented the U.S. National U-18 team and finished with 89 points in 57 games. Also, he had 34 points in the United States Hockey League and was a point-per-game player in the World Junior Championships. His offensive production should entice the Bruins.

There is also Konsta Helenius, who is considered the best all-around player in this draft. He might be unavailable at tenth overall, but he would be a great grab if he is. There is also the chance that the Bruins could move the pick for an NHL-ready talent. They should maximize the return for Ullmark and benefit the organization down the road.

Bruins and Devils Would Be Good Trade Partners

The Bruins will have no shortage of suitors for Ullmark, but they will maximize their return for him. It is a win-win situation for both teams, as the Devils would get a much-needed number one goalie and the Bruins would receive an injection of youth into the organization.

The Bruins are in good shape. They are coming off a 109-point season and made it to the second round of the 2024 Playoffs. With more money to spend to land impact players and capitalizing on a return for Ullmark, they would not only be building for the present but also the future. The core is in place, management must now build around it.