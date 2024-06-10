Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Panthers – Game 2 Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Final Hub
(2P) OILERS at (1A) PANTHERS
Stanley Cup Final, Game 2
Florida leads series 1-0
8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Evander Kane — Leon Draisaitl — Dylan Holloway
Adam Henrique — Warren Foegele — Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Vincent Desharnais
Brett Kulak — Philip Broberg
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Ryan McLeod, Cody Ceci, Derek Ryan, Sam Gagner
Injured: Troy Stecher (ankle)
Status report:
- Ceci, a defenseman, is a healthy scratch for the first time with the Oilers.
- Kane is working through an undisclosed injury, but he said he’ll play Game 2. He had zero shots in 15:22 of ice time in Game 1 on Saturday.
More from THW:
- Oilers Sit Ceci in Favor Of Desharnais, Kane Stays In
- NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Senators, Bruins, Capitals
- Panthers’ Bobrovsky Steals a Win to Open Stanley Cup Final vs. Oilers
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Matthew Tkachuk — Sam Bennett – Evan Rodrigues
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Vladimir Tarasenko
Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Nick Cousins, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: None
Status report
- There are no lineup changes for the Panthers from Game 1.
More from THW:
- Devils Must Follow in Panthers’ Footsteps This Offseason
- Panthers’ Bobrovsky Steals a Win to Open Stanley Cup Final vs. Oilers
- 3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 3-0 Loss to Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final