Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Panthers – Game 2 Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(2P) OILERS at (1A) PANTHERS

Stanley Cup Final, Game 2

Florida leads series 1-0

8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Evander Kane — Leon Draisaitl — Dylan Holloway

Adam Henrique — Warren Foegele — Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak — Philip Broberg

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Ryan McLeod, Cody Ceci, Derek Ryan, Sam Gagner

Injured: Troy Stecher (ankle)

Status report:

Ceci, a defenseman, is a healthy scratch for the first time with the Oilers.

Kane is working through an undisclosed injury, but he said he’ll play Game 2. He had zero shots in 15:22 of ice time in Game 1 on Saturday.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Matthew Tkachuk — Sam Bennett – Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Vladimir Tarasenko

Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Nick Cousins, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: None

Status report

There are no lineup changes for the Panthers from Game 1.

