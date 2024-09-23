3 Oilers Standouts From Preseason Win Over the Jets

Hockey is back. On Sunday afternoon, the Edmonton Oilers opened their preseason schedule at home against the Winnipeg Jets in a 3-2 overtime win.

While the preseason doesn’t mean a lot to the average hockey fan, it is incredibly important for players competing for a roster spot, or to gain much-needed experience for prospects in hopes of improving their stock within the organization. Ty Emberson, Josh Brown, and Vasily Podkolzin were the only players in the lineup likely to be on the roster come opening night. That provided an opportunity for everyone else to get noticed and make an impact. With that said, here are my top three standouts from last night.

Sam O’Reilly

The Oilers took a gamble at the draft this year, trading a future first-round pick to move up and draft Sam O’Reilly 32nd overall. He is one of the few good prospects the Oilers have in their pipeline. He was extremely noticeable and relentless on the puck while playing a smart two-way game. He’s 6-foot-1 and uses his size very effectively. O’Reilly scored just 3:23 into the first period on a great burst of speed through the middle of the ice with a quick release to beat Jets goaltender, Eric Comrie, under his left pad. This kid has good hands, and a good shot, especially in close quarters which was evident last night.

O’Reilly will likely get one more preseason game before being sent back to junior. The 18-year-old should have a major role on the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) as he continues his development. The organization is extremely high on this kid and for good reason.

Noah Philp

Noah Philp has two things you just can’t teach. He’s a right-shot with a 6-foot-3 frame. A right-shot centre with size is extremely coveted in today’s NHL. Philp is an intriguing player. He took a one-year hiatus from hockey during the 2023-24 season after finishing the previous year with 19 goals and 37 points in 70 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Bakersfield Condors. The Oilers brought him back on a one-year deal and he’s looking to return to hockey and fight for a roster spot.

The 26-year-old had a very noticeable game. He was denied point-blank by Comrie in the third period. He also created a two-on-one that Mike Hoffman couldn’t bury, and forced a turnover that led to an Oilers power play. On top of that, he led the team in faceoff wins with nine, while only losing three. Defensive responsibility is an important aspect of a fourth-line centre and winning faceoffs is a huge part of that. While he will likely not make the team out of camp, don’t be surprised if he is on the roster by March, replacing Derek Ryan.

Vasily Podkolzin

Vasily Podkolzin should be on the Oilers’ fourth line to start the regular season. He had a very good game, registering one assist and three shots in 16:56 of ice time. The 24-year-old made an exceptional play in overtime, forcing a turnover after delivering a solid check behind his own net which directly led to an odd-man rush, and the game-winning goal from Cam Dineen set up by Podkolzin. His play style should be an excellent fit for a fourth line that has not been good in recent years.

Vasily Podkolzin, Former Vancouver Canuck (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As a newcomer to the team, he got an opportunity to showcase himself and he made the most of it. He had a very solid outing, and hopefully, he can build on that throughout camp and into the regular season.

Honourable Mention: Raphael Lavoie

Raphael Lavoie also had a good game which included a power-play goal. The one thing he can do is shoot the puck, which was evident as he plastered a one-timer into the back of the net. However, his skill set is tailored for the top six. Unfortunately, he will not get any top-six minutes in this elite forward group. He has played seven NHL games with limited ice time and has yet to register a point.

If Lavoie wants to make this team, he will need to change his game to fit a bottom-six role which includes ramping up his physicality and killing penalties. The Oilers’ 2019 second-round pick had a good game, and has been decent in the AHL, but that has not translated to NHL success yet mainly due to lack of opportunity. He has an outside chance of making this roster, but he will need more playing time if he does.

The Oilers are back in action tonight in a split-squad game against the Calgary Flames. They are expected to dress a predominantly NHL lineup in Edmonton, while sending a younger lineup to Calgary. Excitement is in the air as we get set for another exhilarating hockey season.