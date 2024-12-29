Ottawa Charge Surge Forward to Defeat the New York Sirens 3-1

The New York Sirens hosted the Ottawa Charge on Dec. 29 for the final game of their three-game homestand. They were looking to take back a win, after losing to the Minnesota Frost last weekend. However, the Charge had other plans and will be taking home a 3-1 win with them.

Game Recap

The action kicked off right at the start. The visiting team was first to get the puck into the back of the net. With their sixth shot attempt in the game at the 6:15 mark, the Charge were able to score the first goal of the game. Katerina Mrazova took a shot at the net, which Corrine Schroeder was able to deflect. Brianne Jenner took a hold of the puck and also took a shot at the net. Schroeder was able to get a pad save. However, Emily Clark was alone at the front of the net. She was able to get a hold of the saved puck and take another shot, this time scoring for the Charge. At 8:58, the home team was able to get an advantage with Ronja Savolanien heading to the box for holding. The Sirens were not able to take advantage of this, but went back on the extra man advantage when Gabbie Hughes was sent to the box for tripping. The two minutes ran out and the score stayed the same at 1-0.

Ottawa Charge celebrate a goal (Photo by Nala Burton/The PWHL)

As the second period kicked off, the Charge already received a penalty, this time for interference. Once again, the Sirens were not able to benefit from the power play. However, with the Charge back at full strength, they were able to score their second goal of the game at the 3:26 mark. The Sirens had possession of the puck and were making a drive for the net. The Charge intercepted the puck and off a breakaway, Tereza Vanisova took a shot that Schroeder was able to save. Shiann Darkangelo recovered the rebound, and taking a shot from the wall, she scored the second goal of the game for the Charge.

Just three minutes later, Mrazova got in on the action. Brianne Jenner took a shot at the net, which Schroeder once again stopped. Emily Clark recovered the saved biscuit, sending it to Mrazova who was able to score the third goal for the Charge. The Sirens had nothing to show for this period except for two minor penalties, one going to Jaime Bourbonnais for slashing and the other to Gabby Rosenthal for delay of game. As the period closed and the score read 3-0, the home team needed to make up some ground in the third.

Lucky for them, rookie Sarah Fillier was in the right place at the right time at the beginning of the third. Just 23 seconds into the period, she received a pass from Elle Hartje. Fillier took a shot and sent the puck home, securing the fact that they would not be leaving in a shutout loss today. Unfortunately for the home team, this would be the only goal scored for the period. The only other action of the game was Micah Zandee-Hart having to sit in the penalty box for two minutes after a tripping call. As the game closes with a 3-1 score, the Charge should feel good about this road trip they are on.

Next Steps

The Charge play their next game on New Year’s Eve against the Toronto Sceptres. The Sirens end their three-game homestand and look to get another win out of the Frost on Saturday, Jan. 4.