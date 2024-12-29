Can Matt Murray Solve the Maple Leafs’ Goaltending Dilemma?

The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ recent 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals revealed a troubling problem. The team’s goalie play is inconsistent. While the Maple Leafs generated chances and showed flashes of strong play, they ultimately fell short due to untimely defensive errors and goaltending that failed to meet the moment.

Matt Murray has struggled to find his form, and the team faces a pressing question: Can they trust him to deliver the goods when needed?

Matt Murray’s Struggles Have Been on Display Recently

Against Washington, Murray allowed four goals on 31 shots, a performance that underscored his inconsistency this season. While the Capitals’ Logan Thompson delivered a stellar performance, stopping 35 of 37 shots, Murray could not match that level. It might have been said that Thompson’s frustrating stops on William Nylander’s “almost” sure goals were the difference in the game’s outcome. In many ways, the Maple Leafs dominated the game at times.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The game’s turning point came early when Murray gave up a goal on a two-on-one chance—a shot that many believe an NHL-caliber goalie should be able to stop. While the defensive turnover leading to that chance was a factor, Murray’s inability to make the critical save set the tone for the game. Later, he was beaten on a screened shot, where better defensive support could have helped but where elite goaltenders often rise to the occasion. The point is that not everything was his fault; however, some lies at his feet (or, better said, slips through his pads).

While head coach Craig Berube defended Murray postgame, saying, “Well, I am sure he wants a couple back, but he hasn’t played a ton of hockey. He battled. He fought.” That said, the reality remains that the Maple Leafs need more from their goaltending group if they hope to stay competitive.

The Bigger Picture: Focusing on the Maple Leafs Goaltending Depth

Joseph Woll’s rise as Toronto’s starting goaltender has been one of the brighter spots this season. The 25-year-old has played with poise and consistency, offering the team stability in the net it has long sought. Yet, as the schedule grinds on, relying solely on Woll is not a sustainable solution.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The absence of Anthony Stolarz, sidelined with a knee injury, leaves the Maple Leafs with limited options behind Woll. Murray’s struggles only aggravate the issue. Even at only $875,000 for his 2024-25 contract, his play poses challenges for a team already navigating a tight salary cap.

The Maple Leafs have allowed five goals in three of their last four losses. This worrying trend highlights their need for more substantial defensive coverage and reliable netminding. With Auston Matthews out of the lineup due to injury, the Maple Leafs’ offence has been less potent, making solid goaltending even more critical. His added scoring can cover for a mistake or two. However, more than a couple of errors are challenging for any team to jump over.

Are There Solutions for the Maple Leafs Moving Forward?

The Maple Leafs must address their goaltending concerns before they jeopardize the team’s playoff aspirations. One option could be giving American Hockey League (AHL) prospect Dennis Hildeby more chances to prove himself, particularly against teams where the Maple Leafs should win. It’s sort of like giving a third-pairing blueliner protected minutes. Alternatively, the team might explore external options via trade or waiver claims to bolster depth. However, both moves come with financial and roster-management challenges.

In the short term, the Maple Leafs’ skaters must step up to mitigate the goaltending gap. Defensive lapses, such as turnovers and failure to clear traffic in front of the net, have exacerbated Murray’s struggles. Ensuring that defencemen like Morgan Rielly maintain proper positioning and limit high-danger chances will stabilize the team’s performance.

Is Matt Murray Facing a Crossroads?

For Murray, the clock might be ticking. While his experience and previous success in the NHL made him an intriguing signing this season for a low salary-cap hit, his recent performances suggest he might not be the reliable option the Maple Leafs need. As Woll cements his status as the team’s No. 1 goaltender and when Stolarz returns from his injury, Murray’s role could be reduced to that of a spot starter—if he can prove capable of even that.

Matt Murray, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Do the Maple Leafs find themselves at a critical juncture? With Woll emerging as a promising starter but no clear backup in sight, the organization must decide whether to stick with Murray, give Hildeby another look, or explore other options.

The stakes are high. As potent as it is, Toronto’s offence can only take them so far if goaltending remains a liability. Can Murray turn things around? Or should the Maple Leafs cut their losses and seek a fresh start in the net? I was rooting for Murray to make a splashy comeback – a return to his Pittsburgh Penguins form. I’m sad it isn’t working so far.