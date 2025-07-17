Panthers’ Best and Worst Contracts for 2025-26

The Florida Panthers are currently living their best lives. They are continuing to celebrate their second straight Stanley Cup victory, the first team to do so since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. This season, they will look to become the first team to win three in a row since the New York Islanders in the early 1980s.

Over the offseason, general manager Bill Zito worked on some key deals for his players. This mainly includes contracts for Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and Brad Marchand. But it’s argued that there are deals just as good, if not better. Today, we take a look at a few that are noteworthy on the books.

Best Contract: Gustav Forsling

The contract that was given to defenseman Gustav Forsling is arguably not only the best deal on the team, but potentially the league. Last season, he signed an eight-year extension at $46 million with a money-saving average annual value of $5.75 million per season. When that contract expires in 2032, he’ll be 36. Not bad for a waiver wire acquisition from the Carolina Hurricanes.

In the past five seasons Forsling has spent with the Panthers, he’s completely rejuvenated his career. In 355 regular-season games in Florida, he’s scored 49 goals and assisted on 116 others. This includes a whopping plus-166 rating. His postseason numbers were not much different; in 84 playoff appearances, he scored eight goals and was credited with 23 assists along with a plus-37 rating. And now, he has two Stanley Cups on his resume.

Worst Contract: Brad Marchand

After an incredible playoff run, Marchand was rewarded with a six-year extension worth $5.25 million per year. While it was well deserved, it may not be the best deal on the planet.

Marchand is turning 38 next season. By the time the contract expires, he’ll be 43. Although he’s definitely turned the clock back this past season, it is unknown how much he truly has left in the tank. Not only will he be on the books for over $5 million a year, but the team could suffer a recapture penalty if he decides to hang up his skates while he is under contract.

Honorable Mention: Aaron Ekblad

Over the summer, Ekblad also signed a very team-friendly deal to stay with the team that drafted him first overall back in 2014. He signed an eight-year deal worth $6.1 million annually, showing he wants to spend his entire career as a Panther. What’s crazy is that he had a bigger cap hit in his last deal with an average of $7.5 million per season for eight seasons. This shows how much he puts winning over financial gain.

“It speaks a lot about the organization and everything that they do for us and how bad guys want to play here,” Ekblad said. “Our practice rink, our game rink, the hotels that we stay in on the road, the food that we eat, the organization does everything for us, so it’s easy to want to stay here. And then the culture of winning is just a huge draw to guys; it’s the most important thing. It’s why we play the game.” – Aaron Ekblad on staying with the Florida Panthers

Since being drafted, Ekblad has been a key part of the Panthers’ roster. In 732 appearances, he’s scored 118 goals and assisted on 262 others, along with a plus-96 rating. His point total makes for the best in franchise history among defensemen. In addition, he is the second Panther in franchise history to win the Calder Trophy. It’s safe to say that his number will be sent to the rafters once his contract expires.

The Contracts Were Made to Run It Back

These contracts were given to these players for the purpose of winning the Stanley Cup. And they managed to get it done in back-to-back seasons.

Even the bad one the team created is still pretty good considering the guy they’re getting. And if they win it again, does the team really have any bad contracts?