Panthers May Be Seeing the Final Days of Sergei Bobrovsky

The Florida Panthers’ season is currently on life support as they continue to fall in the standings. With a record of 30-27-3 and 63 points, they sit eight points behind the Boston Bruins for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Despite the slump, the dream of winning three straight Stanley Cups is still mathematically a possibility.

One major factor as to why the team has struggled this season is the performance between the pipes by goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. As a result, Panthers fans could be seeing the final days of the Russian netminder in a Panthers uniform.

Bobrovsky’s Struggles This Season Alone Are Incredibly Noticeable

His last five games alone have summarized this season for Bobrovsky. In those, he was the starter in four of them. He only recorded one game with a save percentage (SV%) of .900, allowed four or more in three of those games, and recorded only two wins.

On the season, he has an abysmal 3.13 goals-against average (GAA), a career-worst .872 save percentage (SV%), 22 wins, and three shutouts. This is the worst season he’s had since his first as a Panthers goaltender in the shortened 2019-20 season.

Contract Expires at the End of This Year

When Bobrovsky came to Florida in the summer of 2019, he was signed by their previous general manager, Dale Tallon, to a seven-year, $70 million deal worth $10 million per season. This came a year after he was on a Columbus Blue Jackets team that won their first playoff series in franchise history in a historic first-round upset against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

May 22, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) looks on during the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

This season, he entered the final year of it. In addition, there have been no reports of talks for a potential extension.

Subject of Trade Rumors

Near the end of last month, Bobrovsky was in the spotlight for rumors of a potential trade from multiple outlets. With the Panthers slowly losing their chance at the playoffs, they might ship off their netminder to a contender.

For example, according to Austin Konenski, he could be shipped off to teams such as the Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, and San Jose Sharks, among others. Getting a two-time Stanley Cup and Vezina Trophy winner would be a huge boost of morale and experience for a team that needs to make a deep postseason run. Furthermore, some big pieces could be in play next season, such as Jesper Wallstedt, who only has two years left on his deal.

Bobrovsky Is 37 and Turning 38 Next Season

The Russian netminder has been trying his best to fight Father Time. But the fact remains: he is 37 years of age and turning 38 just before the start of next season, this September. He is currently the second-oldest player on the roster behind forward Brad Marchand, who is four months older.

This is a point in time where goaltenders begin to drop off. And given that his current deal is expensive, he’ll likely not get anywhere near the same money in a future contract. Hockey fans could be seeing the last of him playing in the NHL.

Is Bobrovsky Hanging Up His Skates?

Of course, this piece is pure speculation. Anything can happen within the parody of the NHL. But with so much evidence backing the claim, it’s hard to ignore that this could be a reality.

If this is the case, the Panthers got a fantastic seven years out of him. If it wasn’t for his heroics over the last three seasons, the team would never have gone to three-straight Stanley Cup Finals, nor would they have gone back-to-back. Also, he is second in franchise history in wins with 196 and in shutouts with 19. Additionally, he is the all-time franchise leader in playoff wins with 50 and playoff shutouts with six. He’ll easily have his number sent to the rafters of Amerant Bank Arena. Ultimately, time will tell how much he has left in the tank.