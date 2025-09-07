Panthers See Drastic Changes in Ownership Group

The Florida Panthers enter this upcoming season the same way they entered the last season, as defending Stanley Cup Champions. After winning back-to-back titles, they look to replicate the early 1980s New York Islanders and win three straight Stanley Cups.

There has been a ton of movement for the team this offseason, which includes extending Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, and Aaron Ekblad to new contracts. But a big shift that has caught fans off guard has been the moves in the front office. The team has lost a couple of pieces that have been with the team for years in some form. Although anyone takes a chance when the opportunity presents itself, it still comes as a shock to see long-term names pack their things and take their talents elsewhere. But there could be a deeper problem within ownership itself.

Shawn Thornton

Shawn Thornton played a few seasons with the Panthers as an enforcer-type forward on the fourth line. Once he retired, he was hired for the team’s front office. Until this past week, he was with them for eight years in some shape or capacity.

He’s now shipping off to the Peach State of Georgia, as he joined the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks as the team’s new Senior Vice President and Chief Partnership Officer. This position adds a huge piece to his fantastic career and sports business resume.

Matthew Caldwell

Matthew Caldwell has been with the organization since 2014, most recently serving as the Team President, Chief Executive Officer, and Alternate Governor. When he was promoted in 2016, he was the youngest CEO in American professional sports.

Last week, he decided to take his talents to the Land of 10,000 Lakes and join the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx as the new CEO. With his championship resume, he should have no issue bringing home some hardware for those teams and establishing a great culture.

Could Main Ownership Be Pushing People Out?

While it could simply be the appearance of better opportunities, there could be another factor in play with the ownership duo of Vincent Viola and Doug Cifu. As a result, it could be causing a polarity shift.

Vincent Viola of the Florida Panthers (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Specifically, Cifu has been in some hot water as of late due to some controversial comments he made on his Twitter/X account towards opposing fans. Because of that, he was suspended indefinitely by the NHL. In addition to that, his name was not placed on the Stanley Cup in their most recent victory.

“My behavior does not reflect the standards of the Florida Panthers organization and the Viola family,” Cifu said in a statement to Florida Hockey Now. “I sincerely apologize to all those affected by my comments. I am committed to working with the NHL to amend my actions.” -Doug Cifu on his comments towards opposing fans

While everyone has their own opinion, being surrounded by someone who could risk suspension could be seen as a detriment to a front office’s culture. In turn, it can push out even some of a group’s best employees.

Is This a Cause for Concern?

If the last few years have shown anything, it shows that the team itself has not let it define who they are. But playing without some pieces they’ve known since they arrived to South Florida could make it a little harder emotionally.

Either way, the team needs to find a way to put this out of sight and out of mind. They’ve shown they can put it together in the face of adversity and come out on top. This is just another obstacle.