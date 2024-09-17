Patrik Laine Excited for Fresh Start with Canadiens

Patrik Laine is now a Montreal Canadien. The dynamic forward was traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenseman Jordan Harris and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. After missing a significant portion of last season due to a broken clavicle and in the NHL player assistance program, Laine requested a trade for a fresh start, and the Canadiens seized the opportunity.

Laine, now 26, is excited to join a team he feels is “building something special” and is eager to play in front of passionate Montreal fans. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes expressed his confidence in Laine’s potential, emphasizing that his contribution won’t solely be measured by goals but by his leadership and influence on a young Canadiens team.

The Blue Jackets gain a promising young defenseman in Harris and crucial salary cap flexibility. Both sides believe this trade sets them up for future success. In the video below, Laine speaks about how excited he was to be moved to Montreal.

Patrik Laine Is in Montreal to Seek a Fresh Start

Laine is thrilled to join the Canadiens and play in Montreal. Although he spoke quietly, it was obvious he was excited about joining the Canadiens and thrilled to have the famous Canadiens fans supporting him instead of cheering against him. He noted that “I’m super excited to be here and finally have these fans on my side for once. It’s not fun to come here as a visitor, that’s for sure. But yeah, I’m super excited about the opportunity.”

Laine, known for his scoring ability, is thrilled to play in the Bell Centre, which he calls one of the best arenas in hockey. He looks forward to playing in front of what he believes are the best fans in the world. He added, “getting to play at one of the greatest rinks in hockey and in front of probably the best fans in the world—yeah, it’ll be great.”

Laine Sees the Canadiens as a Special Group

Laine reflected on the challenges of his past seasons and how much he looks forward to this new opportunity in Montreal. After some tough years, he’s eager to embrace the chance with a team he believes is building something special. He noted in the video that “the last couple of years have been tough, but I think it’s great to get this new opportunity with this team. I was super excited when I got the call. They’re building something special here, and I’m just happy to be part of that.”

Patrik Laine, when he was with the Columbus Blue Jackets. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When asked about his expectations for the upcoming season, Laine shared that his main focus is to stay healthy and enjoy his time on the ice. For him, this mindset is vital to personal and team success. He added that, for him, “it’s just staying healthy and having a good time. When you do those two things, there’s a good chance for success. This team has a lot of great pieces, and I’m happy to come in and try to help out.”

Laine also acknowledged that fans have high hopes for the team, but he emphasized the importance of patience as he gets back into the rhythm of playing after suiting up for just 18 games last season and long break. He admitted that he believes Canadiens’ fans “are expecting great things, and so am I. But the biggest thing for me is to stay patient, give myself time to get back at it, and take it step by step.”

Laine Is Optimistic that He Can Help the Canadiens

Laine spoke quietly throughout the interview, but his excitement about this new opportunity with the Canadiens was clear. Things didn’t work out in Columbus for whatever reason, but with his multi-talented skill set, a breakout season is always possible. While it might be a stretch to say he’ll single-handedly lead Montreal to the playoffs, Laine certainly adds firepower to a team already rich in young talent.

Could he be the difference-maker? It’s entirely possible. Only time will tell as the season unfolds.