2025 World Junior Championship Schedule Released

The NHL released the schedule of its annual World Junior Championship, consisting of the best players under the age of 20 from 10 different countries. The tournament runs from Dec. 26, 2024, to Jan. 5, 2025. It will be hosted in Ottawa, Canada.

Group A includes the United States, Canada, Finland, Latvia, and Germany. Group B includes Sweden, Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland, and Kazakhstan.

On Dec. 26, the schedule is the following. All of the times here are in Eastern Standard Time:

Sweden vs. Slovakia, TD Place, 12 p.m.

Germany vs. United States, Canadian Tire Centre, 2:30 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Czechia, TD Place, 5 p.m.

Canada vs. Finland, Canadian Tire Centre, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 27:

Slovakia vs. Switzerland, TD Place, 1 p.m.

Finland vs. Germany, Canadian Tire Centre, 3:30 p.m.

Kazakhstan vs. Sweden, TD Place, 5 p.m.

Canada vs. Latvia, Canadian Tire Centre, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28:

Czechia vs. Kazakhstan, TD Place, 1 p.m.

United States vs. Latvia, Canadian Tire Centre, 3:30 p.m

Dec. 29:

Sweden vs. Switzerland, TD Place, 12 p.m.

Finland vs. United States, Canadian Tire Centre, 2:30 p.m.

Slovakia vs. Czechia, TD Place, 5 p.m.

Germany vs. Canada, Canadian Tire Centre, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30:

Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, TD Place, 1 p.m.

Latvia vs. Germany, Canadian Tire Centre, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 31:

Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan, TD Place, 12 p.m.

Latvia vs. Finland, Canadian Tire Centre, 2:30 p.m.

Czechia vs. Switzerland, TD Place, 5 p.m.

United States vs. Canada, Canadian Tire Centre, 7:30 p.m.

The preliminary round ends following Dec. 31 and the quest for gold begins on Jan. 2. That schedule will be:

Quarterfinal One, TD Place, 12 p.m.

Quarterfinal Two, Canadian Tire Centre, 2:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal Three, TD Place, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinal Four, Canadian Tire Centre, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 4:

Semifinal One, Canadian Tire Centre, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinal Two, Canadian Tire Centre. 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 5:

Third-Place Game, Canadian Tire Centre, 3:30 p.m.

Championship Game, Canadian Tire Centre, 7:30 p.m.

In the last tournament, the United States captured gold over Sweden in a 6-2 victory. Czechia beat Finland, 8-5, to capture bronze.

